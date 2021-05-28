The Most Flattering Jeans I Own Are an Extra 50% Off This Weekend
Finding the perfect pair of jeans can be full of discarded shopping bags at best, and leading to a generational war between Gen Z and Millennials at worst. A good rule of thumb to follow is to narrow down the best silhouette and cut for your shape before even getting into colors and style—it's certainly how I found the type of jeans I almost exclusively buy these days. Personally, high-rise cropped flare jeans with a relaxing waistband work best for my frame (and give me plenty of space to show off fun socks), so it's no surprise that Spanx's ultra-comfy jeans in this exact cut would become my new favorites.
Along with tons of celebrities, I've been a longtime fan of Spanx. Its breathable undies and bras are must-haves for summer, and its leggings are the ultimate hack to getting a lift for your booty without having to do thousands of squats. Incorporating the company's famous shapewear technology into its Cropped Flare Jeans, these pants are so flattering that I'm actually itching to get more. This weekend might even be the best time for it: Spanx's Memorial Day Weekend sale is all about denim, with everything on sale for 30 percent off and already-discounted jeans going for 50 percent off.
Having another pair of basic black jeans might sound boring, but the slightly distressed look at the leg of the jeans gives them just the right amount of edge in an otherwise classic cut. I've tried the Cropped Flare Jeans with cropped tees, silk shirts, and off-shoulder tops tucked in, all of which make for the perfect off-duty summertime look for meeting friends and going on late-evening walks. Plus, the jeans also come in a pearly white, but sizes are already selling out, so you'll need to act fast if you want to snag a pair to wear before Labor Day.
Like all Spanx clothing, the Cropped Flare Jeans are so stretchy that I can walk, sit, and eat in them all day without needing to unbutton them for a quick breather (even after a big dinner). Wearing them with heeled ankle boots make my legs look longer than they really are, and the material is so breathable that these jeans are still comfortable enough in humid, 90-degree weather. However, I'd suggest sizing up—I've found Spanx's clothing to easily run small, especially for its pants and leggings.
Since all of Spanx's denim styles are marked down right now, shoppers firmly on the "skinny jeans, please!" corner of the jeans debate can buy the brand's Ankle Skinny Jeans—which have sold out four times—for as little as $90. Spanx's sale is set to last through Memorial Day, but judging by how popular the company's clothing is, I wouldn't wait to grab them. Shop all of Spanx's denim on sale below.