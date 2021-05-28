The Most Flattering Jeans I Own Are an Extra 50% Off This Weekend

Finding the perfect pair of jeans can be full of discarded shopping bags at best, and leading to a generational war between Gen Z and Millennials at worst. A good rule of thumb to follow is to narrow down the best silhouette and cut for your shape before even getting into colors and style—it's certainly how I found the type of jeans I almost exclusively buy these days. Personally, high-rise cropped flare jeans with a relaxing waistband work best for my frame (and give me plenty of space to show off fun socks), so it's no surprise that Spanx's ultra-comfy jeans in this exact cut would become my new favorites.