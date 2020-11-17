Spanx’s Best-Selling Bra Makes Shirts Fit Better—and It's Back in Stock After Selling Out 3 Times

Anyone who wears a bra under a slim-fitting shirt knows just how annoying it is when the bra causes the shirt to not button up properly. It’s a problem that many with large busts struggle with, so that’s perhaps why Spanx’s Low Profile Minimizer Bra, which smooths shirts to reduce that infamous gap, has been the brand’s best-selling bra for over a year now.
This ingenious bra from the Oprah-loved label has sold out three times in the past year, according to Spanx, but it has thankfully been restocked in recent weeks. Available in both black and beige, it’s an everyday essential that effortlessly solves one of the most frustrating parts about wearing a bra.
Using signature “sling technology” that simultaneously supports and compresses the chest, the Minimizer bra reduces breast size by up to an inch. But don’t worry—its minimizing design doesn’t mean it’s stuffy or heavy because it’s made of a breathable material. The bra and its full-coverage cushioned cups feel soft against the skin as it provides the support that’s needed for bigger chests.
Like Spanx’s other standout styles, such as the seamless Bra-lellujah collection, the Minimizer bra has a smoothing design that’s basically invisible under tight sweaters, slim-fitted shirts, and bodysuits. Plus, the size range is inclusive, with options from 34D to 42DDD available.
Since the bra has already sold out three times, we expect it to fly off digital shelves once again. And the Minimizer bra isn’t the only sellout Spanx restocked recently: The Perfect Black Pants (yes, the ones approved by Oprah) are available now, too.
Grab these Spanx best-sellers while they’re still in stock.