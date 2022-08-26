Style Clothing Spanx Quietly Added More Wardrobe Must-Haves to Its End-of-Summer Sale—Here's What We're Buying Snag best-sellers for up to 30 percent off. By Lily Gray Lily Gray Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She specializes in writing news and deals content and product reviews. As a shopping expert, she's constantly testing products and searching the internet for the best sales, product launches, and trends in home decor, furniture, cleaning, organizing, kitchen, home improvement, and gardening. Previously, she was an e-commerce shop writer contributing editorial content across all legacy Meredith brands. Highlights: * Wrote 200+ articles for brands including Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, and Martha Stewart Living. * Previous e-commerce shop writer across all legacy Meredith brands. * Wrote 250+ articles for Amazon On-Site Publishing for all legacy Meredith brands. * Contributed to Better Homes & Gardens newsletters. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Spanx.com Even though we're begging time to slow down, the end of summer is rapidly approaching. But as the seasons change, there's always one major highlight—end-of-season sales. And we especially love the ones that include styles we can effortlessly carry from summer to fall. There's a myriad of markdowns happening right now, but we have our eyes set on Spanx. With over 100 best-sellers discounted up to 30 percent off, Spanx's end-of-summer sale is not one to miss. You can shop customer-loved pieces, including skorts, seamless thongs, and workout leggings. Even the brand's workwear marvel, the perfect pant, is on sale for $38 off. While we're nearly in September, the hot temperatures aren't letting up any time soon. Now's the perfect time to grab warm-weather staples while they're discounted. Shop the AirEssentials short-sleeve romper that you can wear while lounging and going on errands for $38 off. The twill 6-inch shorts are also on sale for 30 percent off, and they come in seven colors, so you can grab multiple shades for just $55 apiece. And you can easily pair them with a cardigan or shacket when the weather gets chilly. Spanx.com To buy: $90 (was $128); spanx.com There are tons of fall essentials on sale to help you gear up for sweater weather, too, including the vintage distressed skinny jeans you can wear to work, brunch, tailgates, and more. This $62 mock-neck tank top that comes in a light ballet pink and mauve colors is the perfect office must-have that can be effortlessly paired with your favorite blazer. And you can never have too many leggings, so pick up a pair of these best-selling workout leggings while it's 30 percent off. Before you checkout your shopping cart, take a look at your underwear drawer. If you need to replace old undies and that unraveling bra, Spanx has so many options on sale to choose from. Ditch your pinching underwire for this unlined bralette that's comfortable and supportive for just $34. And you might as well stock up on the seamless one–size-fits-all thongs while they're $14. These deals won't last long—in fact several styles are already selling out—so be sure to head to Spanx to shop the end-of-summer sale while you still can. Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts Spanx.com $55 (was $78), spanx.com Spanx Vintage Distressed Skinny Jeans Spanx.com $90 (was $128), spanx.com Spanx AirEssentials Mock Neck Top Spanx.com $62 (was $88), spanx.com Spanx Bra-Llelujah! Unlined Bralette Spanx.com $34 (was $48), spanx.com Spanx AirEssentials Short-Sleeve Romper Spanx.com $90 (was $128), spanx.com Spanx Every Wear Knockout Leggings Spanx.com $77 (was $110), spanx.com Spanx Ahh-llelujah Fit to You Thong Spanx.com $14 (was $20), spanx.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit