Spanx Quietly Added More Wardrobe Must-Haves to Its End-of-Summer Sale—Here's What We're Buying

Even though we're begging time to slow down, the end of summer is rapidly approaching. But as the seasons change, there's always one major highlight—end-of-season sales. And we especially love the ones that include styles we can effortlessly carry from summer to fall.

There's a myriad of markdowns happening right now, but we have our eyes set on Spanx. With over 100 best-sellers discounted up to 30 percent off, Spanx's end-of-summer sale is not one to miss. You can shop customer-loved pieces, including skorts, seamless thongs, and workout leggings. Even the brand's workwear marvel, the perfect pant, is on sale for $38 off.

While we're nearly in September, the hot temperatures aren't letting up any time soon. Now's the perfect time to grab warm-weather staples while they're discounted. Shop the AirEssentials short-sleeve romper that you can wear while lounging and going on errands for $38 off. The twill 6-inch shorts are also on sale for 30 percent off, and they come in seven colors, so you can grab multiple shades for just $55 apiece. And you can easily pair them with a cardigan or shacket when the weather gets chilly.

To buy: $90 (was $128); spanx.com

There are tons of fall essentials on sale to help you gear up for sweater weather, too, including the vintage distressed skinny jeans you can wear to work, brunch, tailgates, and more. This $62 mock-neck tank top that comes in a light ballet pink and mauve colors is the perfect office must-have that can be effortlessly paired with your favorite blazer. And you can never have too many leggings, so pick up a pair of these best-selling workout leggings while it's 30 percent off.

Before you checkout your shopping cart, take a look at your underwear drawer. If you need to replace old undies and that unraveling bra, Spanx has so many options on sale to choose from. Ditch your pinching underwire for this unlined bralette that's comfortable and supportive for just $34. And you might as well stock up on the seamless one–size-fits-all thongs while they're $14.

These deals won't last long—in fact several styles are already selling out—so be sure to head to Spanx to shop the end-of-summer sale while you still can.