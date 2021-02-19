Spanx’s Skinny Jeans Are Finally Back in Stock After Selling Out 4 Times

In this age of athflow, where the latest additions to your closet were probably in the loungewear category, it can be surprising to hear that skinny jeans are still popular—with a few caveats. To be worthy enough to "add to cart," skinny jeans have to be ultra-comfortable and versatile enough to rival other pant alternatives. This must have been the case with Spanx's black Ankle Skinny Jeans, which shoppers have been buying up since they were released.
These skinny jeans have remained a top seller since launching last fall, selling out four times total, according to Spanx. And we can all guess why: As the brand behind unbelievably comfortable underwear, bras, and flattering leggings, it's natural that Spanx would have created jeans so good, they fit like a second skin. Never restrictive or conducive to muffin tops, the jeans feel more like comfy, stretchy leggings that you could wear all day. And now, they're back in stock for the first time since November.
What makes these jeans so popular is their flattering, high-rise cut that pairs seamlessly with everything from button-downs and T-shirts to cashmere sweaters and leather jackets. They're extremely easy to pull on, making them much more comfortable to wear than rigid, structured pairs. Plus, they come with five (yes, five!) pockets that are big enough to hold your daily essentials—no fake, cut-through pockets here.
Shoppers aren't the only fans of pants from Spanx. Oprah famously raved about its Perfect Black Pants, while Spanx says celebrities like Ashley Graham, Hoda Kotb, and Erin Andrews are also all fans. Its workout leggings have a famous following as well, with Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Taraji P. Henson all having been spotted in them.
Black isn't the only color that the Ankle Skinny Jeans are available in: They come in a light vintage blue wash, a "is it summer yet?" white, and a classic blue, as well as gray and black ripped versions—the latter two are even currently on sale. Shop the jeans at Spanx before they're gone again.