Spanx Just Dropped New Activewear Styles—Including an Upgrade to Its Best-Selling Leggings, Now With Pockets

Over the summer, you've likely worn your fair share of athletic attire. Whether you hit the tennis courts, golf courses, or bike trails, nothing entices us to get moving quite like warm, sunny weather. But with a lot of activity, it's easy to determine the activewear that's working for you—and which pair of leggings should take a trip to the donation bin. And now that we're about to enter a busy fall season, consider sprucing up your athletic wardrobe to better fit your lifestyle.

Spanx just dropped additions to its activewear line, and it features booty-lifting leggings, comfy yoga pants, tennis skorts (skirts with built-in shorts underneath), and lightweight jackets that are all perfect for fall. With brand new products and new colors to customer-loved favorites, these athleisure staples will take you everywhere from the yoga studio to the ball game, and the couch.

If you're going to buy one thing from this launch, it should be the Booty Boost Perfect Pocket Active Leggings. They have the same stretchy material that shapes and lifts your bum as the best-selling and celebrity-loved Booty Boost Active Leggings (that are now available in a new fall color: maroon purple), but this updated pair features side pockets to hold your phone and cards discreetly. The sculpting leggings are breathable, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying to keep you comfortable at the gym.

Spanx.com

To buy: $118; spanx.com.

Another brand new product you have to add to your cart this fall is the contour jacket for chilly outdoor runs and errands. The full-zip jacket is made from a combination of nylon and elastane that's sweat-wicking and has a four-way stretch. It also comes with front pockets and thumb holes for your comfort. Throw it over your sports bra as you head to the gym or your favorite tee for a quick trip to the grocery store.

The launch also includes best-sellers in new fall colors, like the Booty Boost Yoga Pants and the Get Moving Pleated Skort. Yoga pants have made a comeback, and now's the perfect time to hop on the recurring trend with this pair that conforms to the shape of your body and is available in colors like midnight navy and dark palm. Lastly, don't forget to shop the tennis skirt trend you can wear to the actual courts, golf course, or even a day of shopping. The pleated skort features booty boost shorts (with hidden pockets) underneath a four-way stretch skirt that has a pleated detail in the back. Get it in new colors like dark palm and white camo.

Every item in the launch comes in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. These best-sellers typically sell out fast, so be sure to stock up for fall before they're gone!