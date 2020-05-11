Shoppers Say This Is the Most Comfortable Bra They’ve Ever Worn—and It’s on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ask any woman, and she’ll tell you that finding a bra that fits properly can be quite a struggle. So when shoppers do find one that’s supportive, comfortable, and stylish, they usually can’t stop singing its praises. Case in point: The Soma Enbliss Full Coverage Underwire Bra, which has hundreds of five-star reviews from customers raving about how much they love it.

The full-coverage bra features contoured cups, a hook-and-eye closure in the back, and stretchy straps that are fully adjustable. What really sets this bra apart from others is the padded foam underwire. Not only does it provide ample support, but the unique cushioned material makes it comfortable enough to wear all day.

Customers love that the bra’s elastic straps actually stay put, so you don’t have to continuously adjust them, but their favorite part seems to be how soft the brushed nylon and spandex fabric feels against their skin. “I just ordered my third one of these totally comfy bras. In fact, this is the only bra I will wear,” said one shopper.

“I have tried many bras from various companies. The Enbliss Full Coverage Underwire Bra is by far the most comfortable bra I have ever had,” wrote another. “The underwire is padded for extra comfort. I bought three of them! It is definitely the best bra I have ever worn. All of the staff were very knowledgeable, friendly, and helpful! I would absolutely recommend this bra!”

The bra ranges in band sizes from 32 to 44 and cup sizes from B to DDD, and it comes in 21 different colors — which comes in handy considering so many shoppers say they bought multiple bras at once.

And did we mention it’s on sale right now? The popular undergarment is normally priced at $56, but right now you can get one for as little as $18 depending on which color and size you choose. See what all the hype is about for yourself and stock up on the top-rated bra below.

To buy: from $18 (Originally $54); soma.com