These Aloe-Infused Pajamas Are So Cooling, They Almost Feel Icy to the Touch

The Restore pajamas actively keep me cool at night, and the long-sleeved top and wide-legged pants are my new favorite loungewear items to wear around my stuffy apartment. According to the brand, the aloe was infused into the pajamas' rayon yarn material during processing before being blended with cotton and spandex during knitting. This means the aloe is as everlasting as the fibers themselves, and won't wash out in your laundry machine or disappear after multiple wears. I can attest to this: I've washed these pajamas multiple times by now, and they've remained just as cool, soft, and comfy as the first day they arrived. There hasn't been pilling at all, and they haven't stretched out like my other old pajamas did within days.