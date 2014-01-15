7 Figure-Slimming Clothes
Lee Platinum Elise Perfect-Fit Straight-Leg Jeans, Neptune Wash
With a rich blue denim wash and a figure-flattering straight-leg cut, this pair looks right on trend and you’d never even guess there’s a tummy panel hidden inside. Also available in petite sizes.
To buy: $62, macys.com.
Featured January 2014
Yummie by Heather Thomson Stephanie 2-Way Tank
Here’s shapewear you’d be happy to show off—a seamless microfiber tank that streamlines your profile and is the perfect underpinning for open-weave knits and sheer blouses. Available in four other colors and plus sizes.
To buy: $34, yummietummie.com.
Nue by Shani S545 Sleeveless Contrast Cocktail Dress
This striking work dress allows you to skip the shaper completely, thanks to minimizing built-in control and an elongating design. Also available in mint.
To buy: $280, newyorkdress.com.
Athleta Revelation Tight
Whether you opt to wear them with dresses and boots or for your workout, these soft but smoothing leggings offer multipurpose use. Moisture-wicking UPF+50 fabric, combined with a wide mid-rise stay-put waistband, make these a go-to. Available in three other colors, as well as tall, plus, and petite sizes.
To buy: $79, athleta.com.
Project Gravitas Audrey Dress
Not just a beauty, this dress is smart, too. The sassy trumpet silhouette helps to balance a fuller top half, while the inner construction features minimizing shapewear. In wrinkle-resistant lipstick red, you’ll stun at any evening engagement. Available in two other colors.
To buy: $395, projectgravitas.com.
Miraclebody Ana Pocket Tee
A flyaway trapeze shape is especially good for masking muffin top. But this seemingly easy-breezy top also boasts a hold-you-in lining to ensure you’ll always look sleek.
To buy: $98, miraclebody.com.
Not Your Daughter’s Jeans Lita Legging in Super Stretch Denim
The ideal pick for casual Fridays at the office or when you want to add polish to weekend essentials, these tailored cotton-blend skinnies have flattering front seams, an elevated rise, and a control panel to create a highly slimming effect. Also available in petite sizes.
To buy: $110, nydj.com.
