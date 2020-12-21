The Cooling Loungewear That Got Me Through 2020 Is on Sale for the New Year

My New York apartment comes with radiators that make my room feel like the Sahara Desert (it gets so bad that I leave my windows open all winter long), and wearing the eucalyptus duo has stopped me from waking up sweaty, uncomfortable, and irritated. I feel better and cooler wearing this to bed than I do wearing shorts and a tank top. Don’t ask me the science behind this—all I know is that eucalyptus tencel is incredibly breathable, so I’ll chalk it up to that.