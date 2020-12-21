The Cooling Loungewear That Got Me Through 2020 Is on Sale for the New Year

As much as I’d like to say that 2020 was the year I became a more productive, more inspiring individual, it was actually the year I spent the most time in bed. But hey, some of that time I was working, and that in itself is inspiring. We’ll get ’em next year, right?
Instead of meditating, traveling, and finding myself, I watched TV, discovered new Slack emoji, and became a side sleeper. During this time laying around, I also found a set of cooling loungewear that actually works. And as a hot sleeper, I can attest: Sijo loungewear is an absolute game changer.
The jogger pants and long-sleeve shirt set I discovered is made from the same temperature-regulating eucalyptus tencel as a lot of cooling bedding, and it’s just as soft, too. The pieces feel like a combination of silk and the inside of a new sweatshirt—you know that feeling. They’re lightweight, they’re breathable, and they’ve helped me get some incredible nights of rest.
At first, I didn’t think that the clothes I wore to bed would make a ton of difference in how I felt. I thought this mostly depended on the sheets I used. But after wearing the Sijo set, I now know just how much it matters.
My New York apartment comes with radiators that make my room feel like the Sahara Desert (it gets so bad that I leave my windows open all winter long), and wearing the eucalyptus duo has stopped me from waking up sweaty, uncomfortable, and irritated. I feel better and cooler wearing this to bed than I do wearing shorts and a tank top. Don’t ask me the science behind this—all I know is that eucalyptus tencel is incredibly breathable, so I’ll chalk it up to that.
The set is casual, comfortable, and cute, so much so that I can wear it out and about on errands or on my daily walks around the block. It looks sleek and trendy with a pair of tennis shoes, and it feels cozy with slippers. It’s a great work-from-home uniform that helps me feel relaxed, but also productive. The saying “look good, feel good” is certainly true for me.
It seems trivial to be so grateful for an outfit, but given the difficult year, I’m glad I had something that feels so luxurious to help get me through the day. Even if it was spent in bed.
You can shop Sijo’s cooling eucalyptus loungewear set below.
