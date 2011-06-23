Trendy Tribal-Motif Clothing and Accessories
Jens Mortensen
Your ticket to a worldly new look? Exotic, bold, earthy pieces. Even a small touch of tribal will make neutral standbys seem unique.
Ben-Amun Pewter Necklace
Jens Mortensen
Lend an offbeat vibe to the plainest top with this handmade-looking necklace.
To buy: $195, ben-amun.com (available July 1).
Advertisement
Advertisement
H&M Polyester Caftan
Jens Mortensen
This floor-length beach cover-up is daringly sheer but entirely sophisticated.
To buy: $25, hm.com for stores.
Tory Burch Silk Top
Jens Mortensen
Spicy and saturated, this shell’s pattern kicks up khakis or a suit.
To buy: $250, toryburch.com (available July 1).
Advertisement
Chinese Laundry Braided-Fabric Sandals
Jens Mortensen
Colorful detailing makes a thong look like a find from an African bazaar.
To buy: $49.50, pacsun.com.
Matt + Nat Cotton Bag
Jens Mortensen
The traditional ikat print, in a modern shape big enough for all your essentials.
To buy: $235, mattandnat.com.