7 Fall Accessories Trends to Have on Your Radar
Fall Trend: Chain-Strap Bags and Mini Purses
Simple, roomy leather bags get a lot more interesting when you add a silver chain and unexpected silhouette. Another trend worth touting: Sleek, miniature catchalls that leave just enough room for daily necessities.
To buy: (from top) Chunky chain handle bucket bag, $59; charleskeith.com. Matilda tote, $90; urbanexpressions.net. Mimi crossbody, $448; furla.com.
Fall Trend: Exotic Skins and Oxblood Accessories
Whether leather or faux, embossed bags and shoes lend a surprising element to your office ensemble. Bold, oxblood accessories, like this embossed top-handle bag, are equally as on-trend, and add an unexpected pop of color to your everyday wardrobe.
To buy: (clockwise from top) Hazel round tote, $335; karenwalker.com. Un Maui lace sneaker, $125; clarksusa.com. A New Day top handle satchel, $40; target.com. Circus by Sam Edelman Rachael flat, $60; walmart.com. Aquatalia Marilisa boot, $550; neimanmarcus.com.
Fall Trend: Shearling and Sporty Boots
Fuzzy fleece and comfortable, off-duty hiking boots just make everything cozier. Pair these finds with tights and a dress for work or a T-shirt and jeans on the weekend.
To buy: (clockwise from top) BC Footwear mule, $70; bcfootwear.com. French Connection Hannah Mini Satchel, $50; frenchconnection.com. LOVE Binetti Ania Backpack, $280 at Faena Bazaar (786-490-2003) $70 for similar style; amazon.com. Wedge bootie (similar), $159; saksfifthavenue.com. Diablo boots, $175; bionicafootwear.com.
Fall Trend: Loafers
In a rainbow of colors and in materials from suede to leather to velvet, loafers are the most versatile shoe of the season. Look for details like metallic piping or a unique heel for added flair.
To buy: (from top) Etienne Aigner Camille loafer, $145; etienneaigner.com. Sarto by Franco Sarto loafer, $129; francosarto.com. The Loafer, $225; margauxny.com.