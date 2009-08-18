Whether leather or faux, embossed bags and shoes lend a surprising element to your office ensemble. Bold, oxblood accessories, like this embossed top-handle bag, are equally as on-trend, and add an unexpected pop of color to your everyday wardrobe.

To buy: (clockwise from top) Hazel round tote, $335; karenwalker.com. Un Maui lace sneaker, $125; clarksusa.com. A New Day top handle satchel, $40; target.com. Circus by Sam Edelman Rachael flat, $60; walmart.com. Aquatalia Marilisa boot, $550; neimanmarcus.com.