7 Fall Accessories Trends to Have on Your Radar

By Flavia Nunez
Updated September 26, 2019
Yunhee Kim
It’s time to update your wardrobe for crisper, cozier days. This season, the hottest accessories of the moment just so happen to be practical too—shoes that you can walk in and bags that help you organize your stuff. Here’s your guide to flattering, adaptable, and on-trend fall fashion accessories that'll leave you looking chic all season long.
Fall Trend: Chain-Strap Bags and Mini Purses

Yunhee Kim

Simple, roomy leather bags get a lot more interesting when you add a silver chain and unexpected silhouette. Another trend worth touting: Sleek, miniature catchalls that leave just enough room for daily necessities.

To buy: (from top) Chunky chain handle bucket bag, $59; charleskeith.com. Matilda tote, $90; urbanexpressions.net. Mimi crossbody, $448; furla.com.

Fall Trend: Exotic Skins and Oxblood Accessories

Yunhee Kim

Whether leather or faux, embossed bags and shoes lend a surprising element to your office ensemble. Bold, oxblood accessories, like this embossed top-handle bag, are equally as on-trend, and add an unexpected pop of color to your everyday wardrobe.

To buy: (clockwise from top) Hazel round tote, $335; karenwalker.com. Un Maui lace sneaker, $125; clarksusa.com. A New Day top handle satchel, $40; target.com. Circus by Sam Edelman Rachael flat, $60; walmart.com. Aquatalia Marilisa boot, $550; neimanmarcus.com.

Fall Trend: Shearling and Sporty Boots

Yunhee Kim

Fuzzy fleece and comfortable, off-duty hiking boots just make everything cozier. Pair these finds with tights and a dress for work or a T-shirt and jeans on the weekend.

To buy: (clockwise from top) BC Footwear mule, $70; bcfootwear.com. French Connection Hannah Mini Satchel, $50; frenchconnection.com. LOVE Binetti Ania Backpack, $280 at Faena Bazaar (786-490-2003) $70 for similar style; amazon.com. Wedge bootie (similar), $159; saksfifthavenue.com. Diablo boots, $175; bionicafootwear.com.

Fall Trend: Loafers

Yunhee Kim

In a rainbow of colors and in materials from suede to leather to velvet, loafers are the most versatile shoe of the season. Look for details like metallic piping or a unique heel for added flair.

To buy: (from top) Etienne Aigner Camille loafer, $145; etienneaigner.com. Sarto by Franco Sarto loafer, $129; francosarto.com. The Loafer, $225; margauxny.com.

