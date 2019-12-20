Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Your average Target run just got even more enjoyable. Everyone's favorite destination for a leisurely afternoon of aisle-wandering is stepping up its holiday shopping game in the best way, thanks to Target Drive Up. While the store's shopping service is nothing new, Drive Up is now available nationwide, meaning you can continue to shop for the pickiest people on your holiday list up until store close on Christmas Eve.

If you're struggling to settle on the perfect holiday gift for your spouse, boss, or sibling, Drive Up takes the guesswork (and if we're being honest—stresswork) out of seasonal shopping. The way it works is consumers can swipe through thousands of available items in the Target app before selecting the items they want to take home. Once you place an order directly in the app, simply select Drive Up at checkout, and wait patiently for a notification alerting you to your order status.

Once the order is ready (usually within just one hour), you can then notify the app that you're en route to your nearest store. When you finally arrive, pull into the specified Target parking lot, station your car in the designated spot, and signal to the app that you're ready to receive your items. A Target team member will then deliver your goods directly to your car so you can be on your merry way.

If you don't mind braving the elements and making the short walk from car to cashier, Target Order Pickup is yet another option for last-minute holiday shoppers. The process is similar to Target Drive Up in that you can purchase items directly from target.com or the Target app, and the free service allows you to pick up your items at a store that's conveniently close to home.