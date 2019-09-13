Target's Highly Anticipated Anniversary Collection Debuts Tomorrow—Here's What to Expect

Image zoom Ket4up

Everyone's favorite all-day shopping destination, Target, is celebrating a milestone anniversary in a memorable way. To help commemorate 20 years of Design for All, the beloved retail brand is launching an exclusive Anniversary Collection—and the highly anticipated loot drops on Saturday, September 14. Make room in your shopping carts, because the offerings look good.

Available both in-store and online, the 300-piece collection includes limited-edition items that span apparel, accessories, home decor, and kitchen essentials. Fans of Target's 20 past designer collaborations will recognize reissued items dating back as far as 1999, when the brand first teamed up with famed architect Michael Graves on a limited-edition tea kettle.

RELATED: 7 Things You Probably Never Noticed (But Really Shouldn't Miss!) When Shopping at Target

Designs from Issac Mizrahi, Proenza Schouler, Thakoon, Zac Posen and more will hit shelves on Saturday morning while supplies last. (Our suggestion: Make a wish list and settle in for a shopping marathon from the comfort of your own couch.)

Prices on the 300 items range from a mere $7 to $160, and sizing is offered from XS-3X for women, S-XXL for men, and XS-XL for children. Designer collections and items will vary by store, of course, but expect to see the entire collection online once it debuts.

RELATED: 14 Stylish Sites to Shop for Affordable Women's Work Clothes

Unsure of the designer collaborations you'd like to shop? Take a peek at the contributing designers below, and may your favorite items remain in stock: