The Best Way to Shop

When that window pops up to ask if you need help, don’t sigh and hit “No, thanks.” Lots of retailers, including J.Crew, Lands’ End, ModCloth, Net-a-Porter, and Nike, offer realtime assistance. (You can chat via a method similar to instant messaging or, at some sites, call a rep.) It’s like in-store help, but with no shouting behind a dressing-room door.





A Customer-Service Rep Can Help…

Track down a size or a color. Just because it’s out of stock online doesn’t mean that the object of your desire isn’t hiding out in, say, a mall in Boise, Idaho. For example, “J.Crew will search all its stores for your item and mail it to you for free,” says Madhok.



Answer questions about an item that go beyond the description you see. Does it run large or small? How sheer is it? Does the hem have fabric to spare? Ask and ye shall receive the answers.



Provide styling advice. On the prowl for medium-rise, straight-leg black pants? Instead of combing through the entire site, let someone else do the weeding-out for you. Stumped about which shoes would go best with the dress you picked out? At ModCloth, expert stylists are standing by to offer guidance.





Test-Drive at Home

When you order merchandise from companies that offer free trials, you pay for only what you want to keep. The catch? You can’t take forever to decide. “Know exactly how long the trial lasts or else you may be buying it all, whether you like it or not,” says Kathy Spencer, the founder of HowToShopForFree.net.



Athleta

Put any athletic gear through a workout. If the way that sporty tank performs on the elliptical doesn’t get your heart rate up, back it goes. No washing necessary.



Norma Kamali

With the “Try Before You Buy” program, you can load up on dresses, denim, and swimsuits and pay for only what you keep.



Warby Parker

Select up to five pairs of eyeglass frames and try them on before deciding which specs suit you best. Shipping is free.