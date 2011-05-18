How to Save on Online Shipping Costs
Shop at Home
This article originally appeared on LearnVest.com.
If merchants have their way, you may end up trying on new clothes in a store restroom. Retailers are talking about charging shoppers for use of their changing rooms, yet another example of the add-on fees invented by airlines.
Originating in Australia, the move is designed to prevent consumers from trying items in-store, then buying them online at a discount price.
Fortunately, many online merchants can help you combat this imposing fee. In an increasingly popular trend, Internet retailers are offering free shipping both ways. In other words, you can order an item without paying for shipping, try it on in the privacy of your own home, then ship it back for free if it doesn’t suit your needs.
Here’s a list of 10 merchants who want to keep you out of retailers’ restrooms.
DSW
DSW offers free shipping both ways on orders over $35 with a coupon code. The retailer allows returns to be made within 60 days of the original purchase date, although merchandise must be returned in original packaging with the invoice. You can return your items via mail or to a brick-and-mortar location.
Piperlime
Piperlime offers the freshest new styles in handbags, shoes and accessories for men, women and children. The online merchant provides a full refund on any orders within 60 days of purchase.
Zappos
How can you resist free shipping both ways on all orders? Zappos wants to be sure footwear fits perfectly, so they allow you to try the item on and pop it back in the box, if you change your mind. The shoe merchant also offers the same deal on jewelry, bags, clothing and accessories for men and women. You have an entire year to return your purchase via UPS.
Sephora
Order beauty and cosmetic products worth over $50 and you won’t pay for outgoing shipping but, best of all, Sephora offers free return shipping on all orders, regardless of price. The premier skin-care outlet accepts returns on any products within 60 days of purchase. Just include your receipt and attach the included return-address label to receive free return shipping. You also can return purchases made with a JCPenney credit card to the Sephora outlet at any JCPenney department store.
Urban Outfitters
Buy the latest funky fashion trends for young men and women and receive free shipping on orders over $150. Don’t like what you’ve bought? Return with free shipping by following the directions on the packing slip. Return items should be packed in a secure carton or in original packaging.
REVOLVE Clothing
Get free shipping both ways when you purchase women’s and men’s designer clothing and accessories, as well as an eclectic mix of lifestyle goods. Items purchased from REVOLVE are eligible for a full refund or exchange if returned within 30 days of purchase. Items must be unworn, unwashed, undamaged, unused and with the original tags attached.
Athleta
Every purchase of women’s athletic apparel priced over $50 receives free shipping, with free return shipping on orders of all size. Don’t like it? You can return or exchange your Athleta clothing at any time through the mail.
eBags
As one of the world’s largest bags and accessories retailers, eBags.com offers many popular brands and carries everything from backpacks to computer cases. Receive free shipping and 20 percent off your eBags order by going to FreeShipping.org. eBags also offers free return shipping on absolutely everything mailed within 60 days of purchase.
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean is free, free, free — at least in terms of shipping both inbound and outbound — for all L.L. Bean Visa Cardmembers. The apparel and equipment merchant also has a ship-to-store option similar to Walmart and REI, where shoppers can have items shipped to their local store for free.
Madewell
Make a purchase totaling over $100 and you’ll receive free outbound shipping and receive the same when returning any jeans. Madewell accepts returns of unworn, unwashed, undamaged or defective merchandise purchased by phone or online for full refund or exchange within 60 days of original purchase.