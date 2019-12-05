Shoppers Can Now Borrow Athleisure and Ski Apparel from Rent the Runway

Clear out your closet and make way for new clothing, because Rent the Runway just added athleisure and ski apparel to its already impressive inventory. News of the clothing rental's latest offerings arrived this week at the height of Cyber Monday madness, when the company announced their latest expansion into two new clothing categories.

Since its inception in 2009, Rent the Runway has offered thousands of best-in-class clothing rentals to the masses. News of the brand's gym-and-winter-ready finds means the addition of over 20 new brands to the platform ranging in sizes XS-L.

Meant to be worn year-round for sweaty gym sessions or everyday errand runs, RTR's vast athleisure collection caters to more active consumers. Shoppers searching for comfortable loungewear will find plush sweatshirts and roomy joggers from fashion-forward brands like Monrow, Phat Buddha, Fila, Champion, and Lululemon. Arriving just in time for aprés ski season, Rent the Runway's winter-ready options include functional, slope-appropriate selects from brands like Bogner, Aztech Mountain, and Perfect Moment.

All of the latest wardrobe essentials are available via Rent the Runway's subscription offerings, including Unlimited, Update, and Reserve. Available for $159 per month, RTR Unlimited offers shoppers endless access to over 650 designer brands, including Loeffler Randall, Victoria Beckham, Derek Lam, Rebecca Minkoff and more. RTR Update, a more affordable alternative, is available as an $89 monthly subscription, which includes four or more pieces delivered once per month. Lastly, RTR Reserve begins at $30 for 4 or 8-day rentals.

Upgrade your wardrobe without stepping foot into a store by shopping Rent the Runway's collection of clothing styles here.

