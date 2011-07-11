Packing Light for a Weekend Trip

When it comes to packing for a getaway, there’s generally a bit of a struggle: You want to bring enough clothing to see you through all scenarios, but you don’t want to lug around an extensive wardrobe—especially in the era of baggage fees. The key to success on both counts: strategic packing. To see you through a weekend away at the beach, in the country, or in the city, Karen Montgomery, the creator of the Simple Packing travel planning kit, has picked essential pieces and worked out how to combine them for maximum usage. Just add two well-chosen pairs of shoes—one that will work day to night (such as a pair of metallic sandals), one that can double as slippers (canvas slip-ons, flip-flops)—and you’ll be good to go. Yosi Samra’s patent-leather flats are space-savers: They bend to tuck into any corner of your bag (from $66, yosisamra.com).