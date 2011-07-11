Packing Light for a Weekend Trip

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Jim Franco
You can get through a whole weekend—at the beach, in the country, or in the city—with no more than six key clothing pieces.
What’s the Combination?

Jim Franco

When it comes to packing for a getaway, there’s generally a bit of a struggle: You want to bring enough clothing to see you through all scenarios, but you don’t want to lug around an extensive wardrobe—especially in the era of baggage fees. The key to success on both counts: strategic packing. To see you through a weekend away at the beach, in the country, or in the city, Karen Montgomery, the creator of the Simple Packing travel planning kit, has picked essential pieces and worked out how to combine them for maximum usage. Just add two well-chosen pairs of shoes—one that will work day to night (such as a pair of metallic sandals), one that can double as slippers (canvas slip-ons, flip-flops)—and you’ll be good to go. Yosi Samra’s patent-leather flats are space-savers: They bend to tuck into any corner of your bag (from $66, yosisamra.com).

For the Beach

Thayer Allyson Gowdy
  • White or tan Capris
  • Black top
  • Evening tank top
  • Bathing suit
  • Pareu
  • Black or tan Bermuda shorts

Which will create these combinations:

  • Friday night: black top and Capris
  • Saturday: bathing suit and pareu
  • Saturday night: evening tank top and Capris
  • Sunday brunch: Bermuda shorts and black top, topped with the pareu

White or Tan Capris

anntaylor.com

Ann Taylor Cambridge Cropped Pants

Cropped pants in a durable cotton with a bit of stretch will work equally well for day and night. Also available in petites.

To buy: $69, anntaylor.com.

Black Top

jcrew.com

J. Crew Shoulder-Cinch Tee

Details at the shoulders and a drapey rayon fabric upgrade your basic black tee.

To buy: $39.50, jcrew.com.

Evening Tank Top

express.com

Express Sequin-Front Tank

A sequined tank will dress up even casual Capris. Available in 12 colors.

To buy: $30, express.com.

Bathing Suit

target.com

Target Merona Bandeau Shirred One-Piece Swimsuit

The cut of this polyster-and-spandex suit is retro; the color is pure pop.

To buy: $35, target.com.

Cover-up

Paul Sirisalee

Magicsuit Convertible Swimsuit

For the ultimate in streamlined packing, try a swimsuit and coverup in one. Knot it into a sarong (as shown), unfurl it into a dress, or roll it up into a one-piece.

To buy: $170, victoriassecret.com.

Black or Tan Bermuda Shorts

oldnavy.com

Old Navy Welt-Pocket Bermudas

Soft cotton-blend shorts hit just above the knee. Available in three colors.

To buy: $26, oldnavy.com.

For the Country

Jonn Coolidge
  • Navy blazer
  • Jeans
  • Tan chinos
  • White shirt
  • Red sweater

Which will create these combinations:

  • Friday night: navy blazer, white shirt, jeans
  • Saturday: jeans and red sweater
  • Saturday night: navy blazer and tan chinos, white shirt
  • Sunday brunch: red sweater and tan chinos



Navy Blazer

bananarepublic.com

Banana Republic Sateen One-Button Blazer

Look sharp in a fitted cotton-sateen blazer.

To buy: $158, bananarepublic.com.

Jeans

Paul Sirisalee

Bluelab Reversible Detour Leggings

Yes, they’re pricier than your run-of-the-mill jeggings, but these are nothing less than jeanius: The pair reverses from blue to black, so you get two pairs for the price of one.

To buy: $172, couturecandy.com.

Tan Chinos

gap.com

Gap Classic Khaki Pants

It’s true: Pants don’t come much more classic than these cotton khakis. Available in four colors.

To buy: $50, gap.com.

White Shirt

piperlime.com

Sabine Eyelet Shell Tank

The lacey look of this easy cotton top make it dressy enough for Saturday night.

To buy: $59, piperlime.com.

Red Sweater

oldnavy.com

Old Navy Open-Stitch Cardigan

With a loose, open-weave, this cardigan will provide just enough warmth when hot days cool into evenings.

To buy: $20, oldnavy.com.

For the City

Anna Williams
  • Black dress
  • Black pants
  • Black jacket
  • Tan pants
  • White shirt
  • Printed shirt

Which will create these combinations:

  • Friday night: black pants/jacket and white shirt
  • Saturday: tan pants and printed shirt
  • Saturday night: black dress
  • Sunday brunch: black jacket, tan pants, and white shirt with great scarf



Black Dress

kamalikulture.com

Kamali Kulture U-Neck Chemise

An Empire-waist dress in an easy-care polyester fabric has a simple style that would work for both day and night.

To buy: $88, kamalikulture.com.

Dark Pants

jcrew.com

J. Crew Café Trouser

A bit of stretch in the cotton fabric makes these pants more comfortable for traveling. Available in four colors and in tall and petites.

To buy: $89.50, jcrew.com.

Black Jacket

urbanoutfitters.com

Sparkle & Fade Ponte Blazer

All the comfort of a favorite cardigan but with the snap of a blazer. Made of a polyester blend with a relaxed open front.

To buy: $59, urbanoutfitters.com.

Tan Pants

oldnavy.com

Old Navy The Flirt Perfect Khakis

Not even a hot summer day in the city will take the crispness out of these khakis. Available in three colors.

To buy: $30, oldnavy.com.

White Shirt

piperlime.com

Tinley Road Outer Banks Tie Blouse

The fit of this cotton shirt is relaxed, but the tied hem gives it extra style.

To buy: $49, piperlime.com.

Printed Shirt

asos.com

ASOS Woven T-Shirt With Mixed Square Print

The graphic print on this polyester shirt is both eye-catching and virtually guaranteed to go with everything.

To buy: $49, asos.com.

And Don’t Leave Home Without…

Paul Sirisalee

1. Super-compact sunnies: These shades fold down to palm-size.

To buy: American Eagle Outfitters plastic sunglasses, $10 each, ae.com.

2. Bandana: works as a headband, a hand towel, a hair tie, or a cover for yucky airline pillows.

3. Dental floss: also acts as an impromptu clothesline or sewing thread.

4. Duct tape: salvages broken luggage (or broken anything); removes lint; baby-proofs a hotel room.

5. Safety pins: fix missing buttons, broken zippers, and fallen hems; secure luggage zippers to deter thieves.

6. Travel mug: transports sunglasses or small delicate souvenirs; hides valuables in your hotel room.

7. Twist ties: repair broken necklaces or glasses; organize electronic cords.

8. Wet wipes: clean spilled toiletries; remove makeup and clothing stains; wipe down hotel remotes.

9. Zippered plastic bags: contain wet swimsuits or leaky liquids; can be blown up to cushion breakables.

