Nordstrom’s Best-Selling Leggings With 5,000 Rave Reviews Are on Super Sale Right Now

There are few items that we consider must-haves for your wardrobe, and a great pair of leggings is high on that list. If you’re all about wearing them for weekend errands or as a comfy travel outfit, there’s no doubt you’re shopping around for high-quality pairs that won’t break your clothing budget.

So when you find leggings with such a large fan following (more than 5,000 customer ratings!), it’s hard not to be curious about the hype. I’m talking about Nordstrom’s Zella Live In High Waist leggings, which have amazing reviews—and for good reason. Luckily right now, you can shop these best-selling leggings at Nordstrom for 34 percent off their normal price of $59 during Nordstrom’s huge Anniversary Sale.

As part of Nordstrom’s in-house Zella Collection, the Live In leggings are known by Nordstrom shoppers for their comfort, their polyester-spandex fabric that “feels like butter,” and how they “hold everything in place.” Plus they’re made with a smooth, flatlock seaming that won’t rub or irritate during wear like some pairs.

If you only get around to shopping one thing during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale this year, these leggings might be your best investment. The sale ends Sunday, August 4, but you won’t want to miss out on stocking up on the Zella leggings before they sell out. Shop the leggings in either black or green in sizes XX-small to XX-large below.

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

To buy: $39 (was $59); nordstrom.com.