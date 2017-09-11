You Won’t Believe the Concept for Nordstrom’s Newest Store

There won't be any clothing racks, but you can get a manicure and sip on wine.

Nordstrom’s latest retail concept, called “Nordstrom Local,” isn’t going to be like any other store. Instead of perusing through racks of your favorite designer labels, you’ll be able to come here for more service-minded activities: personal styling, manicures, and refreshments.

The much-anticipated 3,000-square-foot store will open on October 3rd in West Hollywood, located at 8401 Melrose Place. (In comparison, the average Nordstrom store is about 140,000 square feet.) You won't be able to pick up jeans or a new pair of boots, but there are more than enough reasons to swing by the neighborhood hub. Nordstrom Local will feature one styling suite, eight dressing rooms, and a central meeting space for customers to sit back and relax with a beverage in hand.

According to a company press release, customers can get gifting and style advice from personal shoppers, receive on-site alternations and tailoring services, pick up online purchases, meet a Trunk Club stylist, buy Nordstrom gift cards, make returns, and receive eight different manicure services.