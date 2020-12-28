I Shop for a Living—Here Are 8 Things Worth Buying From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

After weeks of shopping for the special people on your holiday gift list, it’s finally the magical time of year when you can treat yourself to a little something. The lazy days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve were practically made for online shopping. Many stores are running after-Christmas sales, and with new gift cards and possibly a few items to return, there’s no better time to order a few things just for you. And if you’re interested in shopping for your wardrobe, you won’t want to miss Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.