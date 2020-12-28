I Shop for a Living—Here Are 8 Things Worth Buying From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

After weeks of shopping for the special people on your holiday gift list, it’s finally the magical time of year when you can treat yourself to a little something. The lazy days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve were practically made for online shopping. Many stores are running after-Christmas sales, and with new gift cards and possibly a few items to return, there’s no better time to order a few things just for you. And if you’re interested in shopping for your wardrobe, you won’t want to miss Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.
As a matter of principle, I don’t shop from Nordstrom unless there’s a sale. It’s not just because I appreciate a good deal; I write about online shopping for a living. That means it’s my job to know when and where all the best sales are taking place, and I know truly impressive discounts when I see one.
Nordstrom’s recent sale drop includes plenty of deals on clothes and accessories. Whether you’re in the market for jeans, leggings, jackets, or purses, you’re sure to find something that catches your eye among the more than 17,000 included items.
If that number sounds daunting, don’t worry: I already took the liberty of scrolling through the thousands of discounted pieces to gather the best deals. From a pair of distressed Levi’s jeans to classic white Adidas sneakers, here are eight editor-approved deals to shop from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale. But hurry! These deals only last through January 3, and popular pieces are already selling out in certain sizes.
Nordstrom has deals on denim from top brands, including this pair of distressed straight leg jeans from Levi’s. You can also find discounts on jeans from favorites like 7 For All Mankind, Citizens of Humanity, Paige, and Rag & Bone. These kind of markdowns don’t happen every day, so now’s the time to shop.
Alo leggings are a staple for practically everyone in Hollywood, but I can personally attest to their comfort. This pair of moto-inspired leggings is great for lounging around the house or running errands in style. Plus, they’re currently 30 percent off.
If your shoe collection is still missing classic white sneakers, these Adidas are some of the best—and they have hundreds of five-star reviews to prove it. Not to mention the fact that this style has survived for decades and is still wildly popular. Grab a pair while they’re 33 percent off; this style is sure to sell out quickly.
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is a great time to buy the essentials while they’re much more affordable than usual. That’s why I have my eye on this puffy jacket from Cole Haan. It has a timeless fit with a zip-up bib interior and hood for warmth. Plus, it’s machine-washable, so you won’t have to worry about going to the dry cleaners everytime it needs a wash.
This vintage-inspired shoulder bag would be a welcome addition to your collection of accessories, even if you don’t have an excuse to show it off just yet. And when a Coach purse is 50 percent off at Nordstrom, it’s kind of a big deal, so you’ll want to act fast to take advantage of this discounted price.
A suede jacket like this moto piece from BlankNYC will never go out of style. Think of it as a unique version of a typical leather jacket that you can dress up or down with ease. At 46 percent off, you’ll save $88 when you buy it today.
These reusable tote bags may not be as exciting as a Coach purse, but they’re certainly worth your time. They’re cute, easy to clean, and environmentally friendly. They even fold up to neatly stow away in your car or purse, which will help you actually remember to bring them with you to the store.
You can always count on Steve Madden for reasonably priced footwear that’s entirely on trend. Case in point: this pair of ribbed sock booties with block heels would look stylish with jeans, culottes, or a dress. You can get them for $60 while they’re 40 percent off.