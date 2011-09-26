Fashion Trend: Native American Motifs

By Petra Guglielmetti
Updated August 29, 2014
These casually cool pieces just feel like fall, with indigenously inspired patterns, suede accessories that look handmade, and a palette of earth tones that pop with brights.
Gemma Redux at Fragments Malachite Necklace

Let a glamazon necklace dress up a crewneck sweater.

To buy: $435, 866-218-9936.

Lauren Moffat Wool Dress

Try this shift with gray sweater tights and brown booties.

To buy: Lauren Moffat wool dress, $395, Pink, 804-358-0884.

American Living for JCPenney Faux-Suede Bag

Woodsy faux suede has rustic appeal.

To buy: $45, americanliving.com.

Minnetonka Suede Moccasins

This cushy design has stood the test of time (can’t say the same for buckled Pilgrim shoes).

To buy: $44.50, ae.com.

Pendleton Wool Scarf

The reversible pattern offers double the outfit options.

To buy: $98, anthropologie.com.

