Fashion Trend: Native American Motifs
José Picayo
These casually cool pieces just feel like fall, with indigenously inspired patterns, suede accessories that look handmade, and a palette of earth tones that pop with brights.
Gemma Redux at Fragments Malachite Necklace
José Picayo
Let a glamazon necklace dress up a crewneck sweater.
To buy: $435, 866-218-9936.
Lauren Moffat Wool Dress
Jose Picayo
Try this shift with gray sweater tights and brown booties.
To buy: Lauren Moffat wool dress, $395, Pink, 804-358-0884.
American Living for JCPenney Faux-Suede Bag
Jasmin Awad/Getty Images
Woodsy faux suede has rustic appeal.
To buy: $45, americanliving.com.
Minnetonka Suede Moccasins
Jose Picayo
This cushy design has stood the test of time (can’t say the same for buckled Pilgrim shoes).
To buy: $44.50, ae.com.
Pendleton Wool Scarf
Jose Picayo
The reversible pattern offers double the outfit options.
To buy: $98, anthropologie.com.