Meghan Markle's Little Black Jumpsuit Is Surprisingly Affordable (and Still in Stock)

The classic LBD is and always will be a closet essential, but the Duchess of Sussex just made a seriously chic case for the LBJ—the little black jumpsuit. While out on her first solo engagement of her royal tour in South Africa, the ever-stylish new mom sported a sleek black jumpsuit by American retailer Everlane ($120; everlane.com) that left us clamoring to add the look to our online carts.

The outfit—Everlane's The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit—immediately shot to the top of our fall wishlist for its figure-flattering cut and no-fail shade of classic black. Worn alongside black suede Manolo Blahnik pumps ($625; nordstrom.com) and gold statement earrings by GAS Bijoux ($215; shopbop.com), the effortless look was everything you'd expect from an on-trend royal.

Available in dusty blue, black, cocoa brown, and haute red, the work-to-weekend jumpsuit is revered by Everlane fans for its lightweight (read: breathable) fabric that's virtually wrinkle resistant. The one-and-done outfit is designed with a removable tie belt and office-appropriate V-neckline too, so you can wear it anywhere and stash it in your suitcase without fear of travel-induced creasing.

In fact, the jumpsuit is so popular among Everlane shoppers that the look currently has a near-perfect rating of 4.58 on the retailer's website, along with nearly 300 reviews.

"The fabric is beautiful quality and the fit is suberb," wrote one shopper. "It's simple yet elegant, and an all-around classic piece that you can't go wrong with." Take a style cue from the Duchess of Sussex herself by shopping your own look at the link below.

