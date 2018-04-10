Lidl Is Now Selling Plants (And They’re All So Affordable)

This is just what you need to spruce up your home for spring.

Over the past year, the German supermarket chain Lidl has seen a spike in popularity—with deals so good, it threatens to overtake Trader Joe's as our all-time favorite (who can resist six bottles of wine for just $25?). And with the supermarket's most recent announcement that it's adding a small plant collection to its stores this spring, it just earned a few more points in our book.

One of the new arrivals that's caught our eye is this adorable set of three plant pots ($4 for 3), filled with small succulents. Add this little collection to your kitchen windowsill to instantly give the entire room a fresh spring update. For less than five bucks, this is likely the most affordable indoor garden we've ever spotted.

Also on our wish lists is the decorative lavender plant ($5). It's so cute, you'll probably want to pick up one for yourself and one as a hostess gift for every dinner, cocktail party, and get-together you have scheduled this summer. More than just a pretty decoration for your kitchen counter, this fragrant plant will also make your home smell amazing (no sprays or scented candles necessary).

In addition to the collection of live plants, Lidl has taken it one step further by offering pretty stands to display your new plant babies. The minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired designs include a wood and white three-tier plant stand ($30) and a wall-leaning wooden ladder ($40) with plant pots.