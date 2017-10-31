Where to Buy Princess Kate’s Comfortable Athletic Shoes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Princess Kate’s tennis shoes, anyone?

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge kicked off Halloween with a visit to the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, according to People.com. While there, the royal hit the court to participate in an event led by Tennis for Kids, a program that encourages 5- to 8-year-old kids to pick up a racket.

And while all eyes were on Kate, ours were on her shoes. More specifically, her Women’s Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Running Shoes. And while they are no longer available on the Nike.com website, Dick's Sporting Goods is selling the pair for a cool $190.

If you have the budget to add these kicks to your cart, you can purchase them in Kate’s white and gray color or in black and white. Of the five reviews posted on the site, it is a five-star shoe.

“I bought them last week and absolutely love them!” one commenter wrote. “They are super comfortable and lightweight." Other responders shared similar sentiments, with one calling them “the most comfortable shoe I’ve ever worn.”

With a white polo shirt and black track suit, you’ll be one ponytail away from replicating Kate’s sporty style.

But Kate isn’t just on Team Nike. Earlier this year, the Duchess was spotted running in a pair of New Balance trainers. You can find the same Women’s 77v1 Vazee Transform Training Shoe starting at $35 on Amazon.