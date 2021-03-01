How to Choose Hiking Boots That Won't Hurt Your Feet

Finding a good pair of hiking boots is a little more involved than other shoe—you need to find a rugged pair that suits the terrain and your feet, so you can log the miles without a lot of wear and tear on your toes.

When you're choosing hiking boots, don't go by word of mouth. "One of the biggest mistakes you can make when choosing new hiking boots is to assume that a boot that someone else loves will therefore be the perfect boot for you," says Jennifer Karr-Lee, product specialist and online community manager at REI. "Everyone's feet are so different. Whether it's length, width, volume, arch, shape, or ailments, no one has feet just like you. It's so important to make sure you get a boot that fits your unique feet and not just pick one because your best friend recommends it."