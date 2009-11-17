Holiday Dressing: 3 Velvet Looks

By Elinor Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Taghi Naderzad
These feel-good party skirts, capris, and more are perfect for the holiday season.
Peplum Jacket

Winterproof a short-sleeved blouse with this shirred-waist jacket.

To buy: J. Crew blazer, $118, jcrew.com. Ann Taylor blouse. Paul Smith trousers. Sorrelli beaded necklace. Dirty Librarian Chains necklace. Allison Daniel Designs ring.

Pleated Skirt

This fabric is so unbelievably soft that it’s a shame we can’t offer a “feel here” feature.

To buy: Sportmax skirt, $475, 212-674-1817. White & Warren turtleneck. Hue tights. Prada heels. Flutter by Jill Golden bracelet.

Plush Capris

The modern cropped leg is perfect for evening when paired with stylish flats or platforms.

To buy: The Limited pants, $69.50, thelimited.com. Gryphon jacket. Ann Taylor blouse. Janis Savitt bracelet.

By Elinor Smith