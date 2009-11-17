Holiday Dressing: 3 Velvet Looks
Taghi Naderzad
These feel-good party skirts, capris, and more are perfect for the holiday season.
Peplum Jacket
Taghi Naderzad
Winterproof a short-sleeved blouse with this shirred-waist jacket.
To buy: J. Crew blazer, $118, jcrew.com. Ann Taylor blouse. Paul Smith trousers. Sorrelli beaded necklace. Dirty Librarian Chains necklace. Allison Daniel Designs ring.
Pleated Skirt
Taghi Naderzad
This fabric is so unbelievably soft that it’s a shame we can’t offer a “feel here” feature.
To buy: Sportmax skirt, $475, 212-674-1817. White & Warren turtleneck. Hue tights. Prada heels. Flutter by Jill Golden bracelet.
Plush Capris
Taghi Naderzad
The modern cropped leg is perfect for evening when paired with stylish flats or platforms.
To buy: The Limited pants, $69.50, thelimited.com. Gryphon jacket. Ann Taylor blouse. Janis Savitt bracelet.
