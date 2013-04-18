Fashion Advice for All Body Shapes

Size Matters

The larger the person, the larger the print should be. The reverse is also true.





Ace of Base

Any pattern that has a dark background is always more slimming.





Block It Out

Shave off inches with color blocking that uses vertical panels along the sides of the body. Berlin suggests that bottom-heavy types go bright on top, dark below the waist.





Linear Thinking

Horizontal stripes can be tricky. But anyone can pull off a dark top with thin, colorful lines about an inch apart.