7 Fall Outfits From 7 Versatile Pieces

Multitasking clothes don’t have to be a bore. You can pair up these standout fall pieces effortlessly and endlessly.

The 7 Key Pieces

1. Talbots silk blouse.

2. United Colors of Benetton acrylic-and-wool dress.

3. Magaschoni cashmere cardigan.

4. Uniqlo polyester-blend pants.

5. H&M polyester skirt.

6. Dana-Maxx wool-and-polyester blouse.

7. Theonne wool-blend blazer.





How to Combine Them

Add piece 5 to piece 6. See the results.

Add piece 1 to piece 2. See the results.

Add piece 2 to piece 3. See the results.

Add piece 4 to piece 6 and piece 7. See the results.

Add piece 1 to piece 5 and piece 7. See the results.

Add piece 4 to piece 6. See the results.

Add piece 1 to piece 3 and piece 4. See the results.