7 Fall Outfits From 7 Versatile Pieces
The Secrets of a Mix-and-Match Wardrobe
Multitasking clothes don’t have to be a bore. You can pair up these standout fall pieces effortlessly and endlessly.
The 7 Key Pieces
1. Talbots silk blouse.
2. United Colors of Benetton acrylic-and-wool dress.
3. Magaschoni cashmere cardigan.
4. Uniqlo polyester-blend pants.
5. H&M polyester skirt.
6. Dana-Maxx wool-and-polyester blouse.
7. Theonne wool-blend blazer.
How to Combine Them
Add piece 5 to piece 6. See the results.
Add piece 1 to piece 2. See the results.
Add piece 2 to piece 3. See the results.
Add piece 4 to piece 6 and piece 7. See the results.
Add piece 1 to piece 5 and piece 7. See the results.
Add piece 4 to piece 6. See the results.
Add piece 1 to piece 3 and piece 4. See the results.
Scratch the Matchy-Matchy
Loosen up your rules and watch your wardrobe horizons expand. A printed top and a shimmery skirt don’t seem like the typical office combo, but they get pulled together by the slim contrasting belt.
Layer Unexpectedly
Surely no one will recognize your reliable sheath dress if it moonlights as a jumper, especially when the dramatic sash-tie blouse worn underneath steals its thunder. Dark tights and charcoal pumps streamline the rest of the look.
Invest in a Colored Cardigan
A black or gray sweater may go with everything in your closet, but it reads “dullsville.” Meanwhile, a teal one single-handedly adds pop to whatever you wear (even if it doesn’t coordinate exactly). Neutral accessories keep it all cohesive.
Downplay the Details Once in a While
Cleverly conceal the blouse’s splashy printed sleeves with a tailored jacket to promote it to corporate status. Cropped trousers, a unique belt, and a teal bag ensure that the outfit doesn’t become cookie-cutter.
Reimagine the Skirt Suit
For a look that’s just as polished yet more modern, opt for separates. Going monochromatic under a jacket keeps you sleek and sophisticated.
Put Together an Outfit That Lasts Past 5 o’Clock
Thanks to the somber shades and the structured shapes, a sheer-sleeve blouse and cropped trousers are serious enough for the office but not too uptight for off-duty hours. A tassel necklace adds elegance.
Let the Going Be Easy
Add the blouse to the trousers and top with the cardigan for an office-ready outfit that’s as simple as 1-2-3.