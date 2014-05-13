How to Mix and Match Colors Like a Pro

Why it works: Light and dark variations of one color blend beautifully. (Picture a paint-chip swatch.)



For best results: Wear darks on the parts you would like to downplay and lights, which catch the eye first, on the areas you want to play up. Mix textures (say, satin with knits) to give the look depth.

The Bold Palette: All Red

Wear one knockout shade (a cayenne sheath and matching pumps) to turn an outfit into an exclamation point.

The Mellow Palette: Layers of Lavender

Subtle tone-on-tone combos, like an orchid skirt with a lilac blouse, have “a soothing watercolor effect,” says stylist David Zyla, the author of Color Your Style ($13, amazon.com).