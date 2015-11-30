Created in 2015, Dia & Co was founder Nadia Boujarwah’s solution to offering plus-size women—whether you’re a size 12 or 22—more options. To get started with your Dia & Co subscription, fill out the quick, 30-second style quiz that will help guide your stylist to choose what’s best for your budget and body type—all of Dia & Co’s clothing sizes range from 12 to 32. The quiz goes through several questions about how you like things to fit, then about your own sense of style, and finally about your budget. You’ll also be asked to select some of your favorite stores, with options including ASOS, H&M, Torrid, Nordstrom, Lane Bryant, and more. After you’ve completed the quiz, you can give your stylist hints about what you like the best by adding up to three items to your box or pinning them. From there, you’ll receive up to five items at home, and the $20 styling fee at checkout can be applied to anything you decide to keep.

To buy: $20 styling fee plus the cost of the items you keep; dia.com.