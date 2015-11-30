15 Must-Have Fashion Subscription Boxes That Take the Guesswork Out of Shopping
While Rent the Runway, one of the most popular online rental services (now with a monthly subscription plan), was first founded in 2009, more and more fashion subscription companies have popped up since. Many offer monthly services where stylists choose clothing and accessories for you to either rent or purchase.
With trends changing daily thanks to fast fashion, these subscription services can save you a lot of time and money. Whether you only need a few accessories to liven up your current wardrobe each month or want a couple of new head-to-toe looks for work, these 15 clothing subscription services will help you get trendy and stylish clothing and accessories delivered right to your door at least once a month.
Frank And Oak
Receive hand-selected outfits at your door with Frank And Oak, a monthly subscription service that helps you look great without the fuss. Once you provide the site with your personal style and sizing, you're able to preview a custom box before it ships. There's no monthly fee involved, and you can skip a month if necessary—just choose the items you want to keep or return within seven days. Plus, you can try the Style Plan risk-free and get the $25 Styling Fee waived on your first box with code REALSIMPLE.
To buy: from $25; frankandoak.com.
DAILYLOOK
If you love having someone else pick out your clothes for you, let the stylists at DAILYLOOK help. DAILYLOOK is a fashion subscription box that sends you up to 12 hand-selected pieces either every month or quarterly. Each box is curated with an individual's body shape, preferences, and lifestyle in mind. After filling out your style profile, you can preview your outfits and make changes to a few styles before receiving your box. There’s a $40 styling fee charged per box, which you can use that toward any item you purchase. Simply buy what you love and return the remainder (if any)—shipping is free each way. To try out the service, DAILYLOOK is offering $20 off your first styling fee with code REALSIMPLE20.
Dia & Co
Created in 2015, Dia & Co was founder Nadia Boujarwah’s solution to offering plus-size women—whether you’re a size 12 or 22—more options. To get started with your Dia & Co subscription, fill out the quick, 30-second style quiz that will help guide your stylist to choose what’s best for your budget and body type—all of Dia & Co’s clothing sizes range from 12 to 32. The quiz goes through several questions about how you like things to fit, then about your own sense of style, and finally about your budget. You’ll also be asked to select some of your favorite stores, with options including ASOS, H&M, Torrid, Nordstrom, Lane Bryant, and more. After you’ve completed the quiz, you can give your stylist hints about what you like the best by adding up to three items to your box or pinning them. From there, you’ll receive up to five items at home, and the $20 styling fee at checkout can be applied to anything you decide to keep.
To buy: $20 styling fee plus the cost of the items you keep; dia.com.
Stitch Fix
With this personal styling service, a Stitch Fix stylist chooses five pieces for you based off your online profile. Once you receive your Fix, you have three days to decide what you want to buy and what you want to send back. You can even share detailed feedback with your stylist about the items, and no subscription is required—just choose how often you'd like a delivery.
To buy: $20 personal styling fee; stitchfix.com.
Just Fab
When shopping with JustFab, you’re saving up to 30 percent off regular retail prices, which we can get behind. Like other clothing subscription services, you start by completing a style quiz, but on the first of every month, you’ll receive a “personalized boutique” of items, including designer shoes, bags, accessories, and clothes. JustFab focuses more on trends, so you know you’ll be getting an assortment that’s stylish and right on par with the season’s must-have looks. Each month you can decide to skip your monthly send on the 5th, or you can opt in to buy the items you choose from your boutique, and your $39.95 credit will go toward your purchase.
To buy: $39.95 per month; justfab.com.
Rent the Runway Unlimited
If you’ve rented a dress from Rent the Runway before, you probably can agree that it’s super convenient. Thanks to Rent the Runway Unlimited, you can experience that convenience every month by choosing four or more designer items for work, weekends, or special occasions, including dresses, blouses, pants, and even accessories. You can keep the styles for as long (or as little) as you’d like, with the option of buying what you love at a major discount. Plus, every return is always free, and Rent the Runway also handles dry cleaning too—it’s super easy. With RTR Unlimited, say hello to a brand new wardrobe each month.
To buy: $159/month; rentherunway.com.
Vivrelle
If you’ve ever wanted to carry a Chanel or Gucci bag for a special occasion without the hefty price tag, now’s your chance. Through the site Vivrelle, you have access to literally hundreds of designer handbags and jewelry items including rings, bracelets, necklaces, watches, or earrings. To join, first choose your membership plan, which are categorized by the following: the Classique plan includes borrowing one item (with an estimated retail value less than $4,000) for $99 per month, the Couture plan includes borrowing one item (with an estimated retail value more than $4,000), and the Couture+ plan includes borrowing two items at a time (one from the Classique closet and one from the Couture closet) for $279 per month. After joining, each month you can choose an item from one of the four collections: Handbags, Designer Jewelry, Diamond Jewelry, or Influencers’ Closets. You can keep it for as long as you like, swap it out monthly, or buy your piece for a members-only price.
To buy: $99/month; vivrelle.com.
Fabletics
If you’re an athleisure fanatic, Fabletics is an easy way to stock up on leggings, sports bras, sports tops, outerwear, and more each month. When you sign up to be a Fabletics VIP, you unlock 50 percent off everything. All outfits are curated just for you after a quick six-question survey that collects your body type, favorite type of workouts, and preferred colors and patterns. For $50 a month, you’ll receive a curated two to three-piece outfit that’s selected from hundreds of items based on your preferences. And if you decide you want to opt-out for a month or two, you can skip your monthly shipment by the 5th of each month.
To buy: $49.95 per month; fabletics.com.
Box of Style Subscription Box
Rock seasonal finds sourced by celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe with Box of Style, a shopping resource that gifts you with five style finds per season. Each box will cost you less than $100, yet you'll find over $400 worth of stylish goods inside.
To buy: $99; boxofstyle.com.
Rocksbox
Rocksbox is made for those who love a little bling but don’t have the money (or space) for a huge jewelry box full of designer baubles. First, you’ll create a profile on the site and add items to your jewelry wish list. Then you’ll get three hand-selected pieces in the mail based on your style. You can wear the pieces for as long as you like and send back when you don’t need them anymore. Love something too much to let go? Your $21 membership fee acts as a credit toward purchasing an item from your monthly set, so you can make that necklace or bracelet yours for a discounted price.
To buy: $21 a month; rocksbox.com.
Le Tote
For a monthly price at Le Tote, you can rent a “tote” of clothing pieces and accessories that you choose from the company’s inventory. Once you receive them, try the items on, wear them for work or weekend, and once you're done, just ship the stuff you don't want back, and purchase the pieces you'd like to keep. You get a new "tote" each month, and shipping is free, plus you can cancel at any time.
To buy: $69 a month; letote.com.
Trunk Club
Build a customizable wardrobe that suits your daily needs with the help of a Trunk Club stylist, whom you can chat with either online or in person. Compared to other monthly subscription services, this one is different in that you can select a bespoke box monthly, seasonally or whenever the urge strikes for a new outfit.
To buy: starting at $25; trunkclub.com.
Gwynnie Bee
Looking for the newest in plus-sized fashion? This service is it. Based on your Gwynnie Bee subscription plan, you can choose from one to 10 garments at a time from the site’s collections. Wear all the pieces from the box (for as long as you want, there’s no limit), keep the ones you want to purchase, and send back the ones that you don’t want. Additionally, Gwynnie Bee expanded their collection to all sizes from 0-32.
To buy: starts at $35 for a one-garment subscription; closet.gwynniebee.com.
Wantable
When you sign up, you'll take a lifestyle quiz and choose from Style, Fitness and Men's Fitness Edits. Stylists will hand-pick seven pieces and they'll be delivered straight to your door. You can pay for what you want to keep and send back whatever doesn't work for you. Wantable also carries sizes XS through 3X in all Women's Style and Fitness Edits.
To buy: $20 styling fee; wantable.com.
Elizabeth & Clarke
Add some extra style to your usual work skirts and pants with this seasonal box. Every three months, you’ll choose to get one to three blouses (ranging from $40-$60 per item), depending on your subscription preference. You’ll receive a refund for the items you don’t want to keep. Elizabeth & Clarke now offers suit subscriptions too—just choose from a collection that includes a blazer, pant, and either a dress or a skirt.
To buy: Starting at $40/shirt with a premium subscription; elizabethandclarke.com.