15 Brands to Shop to Help Support Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As COVID-19 rages across the world, essential workers continue to fight on the front lines of the global health crisis, risking their lives to provide medical care and groceries for the rest of us. Meanwhile, I, a self-professed shopaholic, am going on sporadic online shopping sprees in a desperate effort to cure my quarantine woes. If you’re still receiving income and able to work from home, you might be wondering how to be more helpful in these trying times, and one great way is to put your spending dollars toward brands giving back. Whether you’re shopping for comfy loungewear to wear to your Zoom sessions or little things to spruce up the house you’re trapped in, we rounded up 15 products donating to charitable organizations to combat the coronavirus. After all, a little retail therapy never hurt no one, especially if it’s going to a good cause.