15 Brands to Shop to Help Support Coronavirus Relief Efforts

As COVID-19 rages across the world, essential workers continue to fight on the front lines of the global health crisis, risking their lives to provide medical care and groceries for the rest of us. Meanwhile, I, a self-professed shopaholic, am going on sporadic online shopping sprees in a desperate effort to cure my quarantine woes. If you’re still receiving income and able to work from home, you might be wondering how to be more helpful in these trying times, and one great way is to put your spending dollars toward brands giving back. Whether you’re shopping for comfy loungewear to wear to your Zoom sessions or little things to spruce up the house you’re trapped in, we rounded up 15 products donating to charitable organizations to combat the coronavirus. After all, a little retail therapy never hurt no one, especially if it’s going to a good cause.
1
Dearfoam
These slide-ons are like slipping your feet into soft clouds. It makes for the perfect affordable gift to treat busy moms, and for every pair of slippers purchased, Dearfoams will also donate a pair to a healthcare worker on the frontlines as part of its “buy one, give one” program launched this month.
To buy: $26; dearfoams.com.
2
Joon
Embroidered with JOON, which translates to “life” in Persian, JOON Haircare is donating 100 percent of profits for this baby blue, chino twill cotton cap to the PBA COVID-19 Relief Fund. The fund is designed to help support the licensed beauty professionals who have not been able to work or are experiencing financial hardships due to the outbreak.
To buy: $32; joonhaircare.com.
3
Sol Angeles
This cheeky graphic tee is very on-brand for anyone sick of social distancing. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the World Health Organization to aid in the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
To buy: $58; sol-angeles.com.
4
Sanctuary
In addition to producing certified-grade medical masks for essential workers, Sanctuary has just launched its lifestyle masks, available for purchase in women's, men's and kids’ 5-packs. Every purchase will allow Sanctuary to donate a medical-grade mask to organizations in need (the brand has already donated over several thousand masks so far!).
To buy: 10 Pack Family Bundle PPE Masks, $42; sanctuaryclothing.com.
5
Alice & Olivia
This fashionable face mask will keep you safe and let you look chic while doing it. For every mask sold, Alice & Olivia is donating one to communities in need.
To buy: $10; aliceandolivia.com.
6
Mansur Gavriel
Go ahead, you deserve a splurge purchase right about now. With the purchase of any sized bucket bag, 10 percent of sales will be donated directly to the GlobalGiving Coronavirus Relief Fund.
To buy: $595; mansurgavriel.com.
7
Everlane
Everlane’s 100% Human collection includes a range of cute hoodies, sweatshirts, tees, and tank tops. For every product sold from the collection, the brand will donate 100 percent of the profits to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
To buy: $48; everlane.com.
8
Kendra Scott
Featuring a stone accent, braided cord, and two adjustable tassels, this friendship bracelet is an adorable addition to your jewelry box. Plus, 50 percent of proceeds from the Everlyne Bracelets will directly support Feeding America’s network of food banks to provide nutrition to the hungry while schools are closed. One bracelet provides 200 meals to families in need, so snag one for yourself and all your friends!
To buy: $40; kendrascott.com.
9
Ivory Ella
100 percent of net proceeds from the Flatten the Curve tee, pictured here, will be donated to Heart To Heart International, an organization that ships essential medicine and PPE to front line responders, including fire departments and emergency medical services. The Hope Collection also features a wide variety of styles and designs that give back to various organizations.
To buy: $35; ivoryella.com.
10
PopSockets
PopSockets Founder and CEO David Barnett created two special grip designs, 100 percent of which goes to supporting Doctors Without Borders and Feeding America. If you buy one, you can consider yourself an official “Poptivist.”
To buy: $15; popsockets.com.
11
Otherland
For every Otherland candle purchased, the brand will donate 10 percent to Food Bank for NYC. And since we’re all trying to live a little cleaner right now, the hand-poured candles are completely free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.
To buy: $36; otherland.com.
12
TOMS
As of April, TOMS is donating one-third of net profits to the Global Giving Fund, created to support long-time Giving Partners that are responding to COVID-19—both at home and abroad. That means that for every $3 the brand makes, it will donate $1 to the cause. The brand’s newly released Marvel collection comes in a fun illustrated design that’s perfect for any Marvel lover.
To buy: $65; toms.com.
13
Enso
Rings for a Reason (R4R) is Enso’s movement to wear a symbol that drives you to be a positive difference and make a better world. The brand specializing in silicone rings is donating 100 percent of proceeds for uniquely engraved rings to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. The only requirement is you have to choose between one of the suggested engravings on the site—options include Hero, We Stand With You, and In This Together, among others.
To buy: $40; ensorings.com.
14
Boll & Branch
Boll & Branch has been one of the leading examples of brands giving back during the crisis—it has donated mattresses and pillows to emergency medical operations in New York and emergency shelters for homeless veterans in Pennsylvania. And you can help, too—the brand is currently offering 10 percent off your purchase with the code GOODNESS. That discount will go directly towards funding the manufacturing of mattresses and pillows for emergency services in need.
To buy: $160; bollandbranch.com.
15
Missoma
This necklace was created as a token of gratitude to the workers at the National Health Service (NHS). Missoma’s best-selling 18ct gold pendant necklace has been specially engraved with clapping hands, and 100 percent of profits will be donated to the NHS.
To buy: $136; missoma.com.