We’ve Been Waiting Months for This Sale

Bloomingdale’s is welcoming fall with huge discounts. The department store’s Friends & Family online sale is now running through Monday, October 9. And from Monday, October 2 to Monday, October 9, the sale will be valid in stores, too.

Customers can take advantage of 25 percent off a variety of items ranging from fragrance to footwear. Nearly all designer fine jewelry, cookware, gadgets and more will be 20 percent off. When you checkout online, be sure to use the promo code “Friends.” If you’re part of the Loyallist program, you also have the option to get a $25 reward card for every $100 spent.

Get your fall wardrobe ready with a few staples (and more!), all available in this sale. Need a hostess gift for upcoming holiday gatherings? Nearly all Voluspa candles, like this huckleberry scented option, and diffusers are available for a discounted price.

And as we approach bootie season, it’s time to stock up on fall footwear. Sam Edelman ankle boots are on sale now, including new styles and bestsellers like the Taye Velvet Block Heel Booties and Taft Embroidered Pearl Stud Booties.

All Loyallists will receive a “power points” offer with every Hanky Panky purchase, like this set of three Original-High Rise Thongs. If you’re looking for more coverage, Natori has a special deal on their Bliss Girl Brief. You can now buy three pieces of Natori Bliss briefs or bikinis (originally $18) for $45.