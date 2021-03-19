The 18 Best Robes for Women That Are Nothing Short of Spa-Worthy

There's something about relaxing in a robe that's so soothing. Whether you're gearing up for a day of self-care with scented candles or you're deep into a book on the couch, a comfortable robe is usually a go-to lounging outfit.
If you're looking to take a break from your go-to work-from-home hoodie, consider investing in a super soft robe. Let's face it, there's nothing better than a piece of clothing that guarantees instant relaxation and usually comes in a convenient "one size fits all." But before you go deep down a search rabbit hole for the perfect robe, you'll need to decide which fabric you want—it will seriously make all the difference.
While you might be leaning toward the classic cotton or terry cloth robe, there are also cashmere and modal robes that are so soft, you may never want to take them off. If you love the feel of hotel robes, we've got options like that too, like this waffle robe from Parachute Home. Basically, a robe is the treat-yourself gift that you never knew you needed. Below, shop the 18 best robes for women that are at the top of our wishlist.
Not only do we love the cushy fabric of this highly rated robe, but we also love that it’s pill-proof—even after washing. Durability and quality aside, this unisex robe has the perfect oversized fit that’s ideal for cozying up, especially in cold weather. Its double-looped belted design gives it a quick close. Oh, and did we mention that it’s available in 10 colors? No wonder it has a 4.5-star rating at Nordstrom.
Treat yourself to an at-home spa day with this unisex waffle robe that comes in tan and gray. Offered in sizes S to XL, its lightweight, 100 percent Turkish cotton material adds a touch of vacation to bathtime. It currently has hundreds of five-star reviews, which compliment everything from its “soft, luxe” fabrication to its “perfect” length.
Boasting a classic waffle weave texture, this unisex robe excels in both absorbency and comfort thanks to its soft cotton fabric. Available in three colors, the fan-favorite robe envelops your skin in instant warmth from the moment you step out of the shower, putting your favorite towel to shame. Reviewers note that it doesn’t pill or shed after washing.
Achieving the perfect combination of breathable and warm with its plush terry material, this medium-length robe from Natori will become a year-round go-to. Ready for everything from snuggling up on the couch to drying post-shower, the top-rated robe only gets softer with every wear, reviewers promise—and they can’t stop raving about its pockets. “I feel hugged each time I put it on,” said one. “The pockets are everything. And it is just the right weight.”
The double-faced fleece of this name-brand robe will make you feel like you’re lounging around in a blanket. But despite its warm, plush fabric, reviewers assure that it still feels lightweight and keeps them at a comfortable temperature. Shoppers also love its long design, chic color options, and durability. “Out of the several robes that I own (including some by Ugg) the Marlow takes the cake in comfort, practicality, warmth, and aesthetic,” said a Nordstrom shopper. “Like most Ugg products this robe is made for quality. It holds up well and washes like a dream.”
This pick from Allswell looks like a five-star hotel robe thanks to its waffle-textured cotton material, which is super absorbent for post-bath relaxing. Available in light gray and white, the simple robe comes in three sizes and ties closed at the waist. Plus, you can wash and dry it without worry because it comes pre-shrunk. No wonder it has a 4.7-star rating.
An updated take on the classic, this waffle robe features chic black piping and can be personalized with a monogram. Since it’s made of cotton, the robe is absorbent and incredibly soft. Its hood and pockets make it extra cozy, which explains its perfect five-star rating.
For those who overheat wearing a robe, this 35-inch one will keep you cool and comfy with its lightweight jersey fabric. Perfect for warm weather, the breathable and stretchy robe hits above the knee for most wearers, showing off your legs. Plus, the striped version feels fresh and unexpected. According to reviewers, it runs a little big, so you might want to size down. “Nice, good quality feeling jersey material. Perfect light robe option,” a shopper said. “I like to tie the waist tie behind my back if I want a long cardigan style over my PJs.”
With close to 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this must be a reliable pick. The $47 hooded fleece robe is considerably more affordable than most options on this list, but it doesn’t sacrifice comfort or quality, according to reviewers. In fact, some raved that its plush material feels just as luxurious as designer brands. “I couldn't imagine how soft & lovely this beautiful robe would be! It's perfect,” one reviewer wrote. “It's my exact real size, and there's plenty of wrap-around that overlaps without any gapping… not skimpy and covers completely with [room] to spare when you sit down. Just lovely.”
Indulge with this satin-y charmeuse robe that is equal parts comfy, sexy, and stylish. The wrap-front robe elegantly drapes along your curves, and its assortment of prints—which ranges from pastel animal print to navy celestial—is nothing short of glamorous. Its standout features are its flared sleeves and side pockets, and its hidden secret is its inside tie, which creates a flattering cinch. Reviewers shared that it doesn’t wrinkle or fade in the wash.
It doesn’t get any more luxurious than this robe from Natori. Made from an incredibly soft modal material, the long robe comes in five sizes, but you can only get it in one chic color: black. We love the delicate lace detailing on the sleeves, which is elegant and put-together for a lazy Sunday style.
Made from Belgian and French flax, this linen robe feels super luxurious but is lightweight enough to wear in any season. Its breathable and absorbent fabric feels nice after a shower, while you’re getting ready, and on your lazy days. Oh, and did we mention that this versatile robe has pockets? It has a near-perfect rating from shoppers, many of whom recommend it for how soft it is.
If you prefer a longer robe, this L.L.Bean option drapes well thanks to its super smooth French terry fabric with a hint of spandex. Once inside, you’ll feel how “soft and cozy” its snuggly looped detailing is, according to customers. Its shawl collar almost makes it look like a cardigan, so you can get away with wearing it on a video call.
Indulge in a little bit of luxury while wearing this 100 percent Turkish cotton robe, which was inspired by Brooklinen’s super soft towels. While it may seem like your standard robe on the outside, reviewers say that its soft and plush feel is comparable to a spa robe. Its standout feature is the deep pockets, which allow you to keep all of your essentials close. Choose from four trendy colors, like graphite gray and pastel blue.
This floor-draping robe from Soma is breathable and absorbent because it’s made of modal, a plant-based fabric that is soft, durable, and resistant to wrinkles—and it creates an ideal drape, of course. Available in sizes S to XXL, it’s pill-proof and shrink-proof in the wash, and pockets are hidden on either side.
Putting together a loungewear look has never been easier: This three-piece set from Anthropologie has a short leopard-print robe that hits above the knee, pajama shorts, and a tank top that features a keyhole in the back. The lightweight fabric is ideal for those who prefer a little breathability at bedtime, according to shoppers. “I normally sleep in t-shirts and comfy shorts, but I have been waking up too hot at night. Decided to look for pajama sets. This lounge set is very soft, lightweight, and extremely comfortable. Already searching the Anthropologie site for my next set,” a customer wrote.
When an item lands on Amazon’s best-seller list, it’s got to be incredible. With a 4.6-star rating and a variety of colors to choose from, this hooded robe became the site’s best-selling women’s robe because of its plush fleece material, snuggly belted fit, and pill-proof durability. According to reviewers, it keeps you warm but it’s not too heavy, which is great for the warmer months —but their favorite feature, of course, is the deep pockets.
Sometimes, a particular robe is limited to two or three colors. That’s not the case with this Amazon-favorite robe, which is available in 33 colors and prints to suit anyone’s personal style. Not a fan of long robes? You can get the same soft feel in a shorter design. According to reviewers, you can’t go wrong with either length. “I bought this robe for my wife because she is always cold in the mornings and night and she absolutely loves it… She says that it is very comfortable and warm and also makes her feel like a millionaire. If you are looking for a robe, this is a must buy.”