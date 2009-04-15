Swimsuits: If You Have a Straight Figure...

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Ryan Pfluger
...pay close attention to details.
For 40 bucks, you’ll get even more than you bargained for: Pretty ruffled edges bring femininity to an athletic build, and the perky pops of neon completely modernize the floral print.

To buy: Old Navy top, $20, and bottom, $20: oldnavy.com. Elizabeth and James sunglasses. Maité bracelet.

For more of the season’s best swimsuit picks, see The Best Bathing Suits for All Body Types.

Why don’t you build it up, buttercup, with a fun yellow-print corset? It has the infrastructure (boning, molded cups, padding) to bring oomph up top in a way that doesn’t look the least bit artificial.

To buy: Red Carter top, $110, and bottom, $75: everythingbutwater.com. Maité bracelet.

Angled white piping points the way to a nipped-in waistline. (Don’t worry if you don’t have one—this halter will make you look as if you do.)

To buy: Marysia Swim one-piece, $308, marysiaswim.com. Gorjana & Griffin bracelet. Helen Ficalora rings.

