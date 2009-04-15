Swimsuits: If You Have a Straight Figure...
For Straight Figures
For 40 bucks, you’ll get even more than you bargained for: Pretty ruffled edges bring femininity to an athletic build, and the perky pops of neon completely modernize the floral print.
To buy: Old Navy top, $20, and bottom, $20: oldnavy.com. Elizabeth and James sunglasses. Maité bracelet.
Why don’t you build it up, buttercup, with a fun yellow-print corset? It has the infrastructure (boning, molded cups, padding) to bring oomph up top in a way that doesn’t look the least bit artificial.
To buy: Red Carter top, $110, and bottom, $75: everythingbutwater.com. Maité bracelet.
Angled white piping points the way to a nipped-in waistline. (Don’t worry if you don’t have one—this halter will make you look as if you do.)
To buy: Marysia Swim one-piece, $308, marysiaswim.com. Gorjana & Griffin bracelet. Helen Ficalora rings.