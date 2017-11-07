Bath & Body Works Just Released Over 30 Fragrances for the Holidays

Bath & Body Works is welcoming the holiday season with the release of dozens of products. The beloved brand is now selling more than 30 new fragrances—available in everything from candles to body scrubs—that are perfect for holiday gifting or simply refreshing your own collection.

The Shimmer & Cheer collection features two new scents: Coconut Mint Drop and Snowy Morning. Coconut Mint Drop, which is described as a blend of “white coconut, iced peppermint, and winter musk,” is available in a body scrub, shower gel, hand soap, and more. Snowy Morning, consisting of “frosted bergamot, mistletoe berry, and snowkissed lavender,” comes in a fragrance and shimmer mist, among other products.

Dozens of new candle options are also in stores now. The fragrances include: White Mint Latte, Snow Mountain Lodge, Frozen Lake, Winter Sage, Patchouli, Spruce, Frankincense, Currant, Pomander, Myrrh, Smoked Birch, Vanilla Spiced Pear, Peppered Suede, Star Anise, Merry Mimosa, Golden Amber & Oak, Grapefruit Gin Fizz, Spiced Graham Cracker, Peppermint & Rosemary, Blue Cypress & Vetiver, and Capri Citron.

Along with Coconut Mint Drop, Cinnamon Caramel Swirl is one of the newest offerings available in the brand’s Creamy Luxe Hand Soap and Gentle Foaming Hand Soap. Toasted Vanilla Chai and Iced Blue Sage are also available as part of the Camp Winter collection of hand soaps. The Naturally Winter soap collection also has a few new creations, including Winter Cypress and Iced Eucalyptus.