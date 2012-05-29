Trendy Safari Clothing

Once upon a time, safari clothing was all about pith helmets and dusty, serviceable khakis. In other words, nothing like the modern clothes here. Granted, they may not be suitable for the Serengeti, but they’re just right for the urban jungle.
The Shorts

Loft Shorts

Spotted: one pair of animal-print twill shorts with a billowy silhouette perfect for fierce temperatures. Also available in petites.

To buy: $44.50, loft.com.

Love Ady Blazer

A neutral linen-blend blazer can be one of the most versatile pieces you own, moving easily from office to dinner, workday to weekend.

To buy: $88, lordandtaylor.com.

Forever 21 Tank

A simple cotton tank is a great foundation piece; this slub-knit one features a sporty racer back.

To buy: $5, forever21.com.

By Boe Earrings

Earrings of 14K gold have a whimsically swooping shape.

To buy: $30, byboe.com.

Gamine Bracelets and Necklaces

Bracelets mix silver-plated beads with glass beads made in Africa and the Czech Republic for a truly global look. A pile of necklaces in sunny, golden tones brings a pop of color to neutrals.

To buy: Bracelets, $84 for the set, freepeople.com. Necklace with brass and yellow crystal beads, $70, arhausjewels.com. Necklace with gold-plated chain and pendant, $65, miniminimarket.com. (All jewelry available in early July.)


In this story: Hair by Bethany Brill. Makeup by Nina Park at Star Works Artists using Diorshow. Manicure by Ana-Maria for Chanel at Artists by Timothy Priano.

The Cargo Pants

Uniqlo Skinny Cargo Pants

A trim cut plays down the ruggedness of cargo pants.

To buy: $40, uniqlo.com for stores.

H&M Top

Lighten up any piece by pairing it with an airy chiffon top.

To buy: $35, hm.com for stores.

R.J. Graziano Necklace

A mix of gold-plated chain and wooden spikes looks equal parts sophisticated and rough-hewn.

To buy: $55, 212-685-3737.

Dolce Vita Sandals

Looping straps and a zipper up the back give the basic gladiator sandal a new edge.

To buy: $69, amazon.com.

The Printed Dress

Everly Dress

Let’s call this your own trunk show: A make-you-smile polyester dress is printed with a herd of tiny elephants.

To buy: $44, shopsosie.com (available mid-June).

Agabhumi the Best of Bali Necklace

Strands of amber and gold-toned beads make an eye-catching combination.

To buy: $22, agabhumi.com.

Robyn Rhodes Ring

Pieces of raw stone are tempered by the delicate-looking wire that corrals them.

To buy: from $80, robynrhodes.com.

Old Navy Belt

Create definition in an unstructured dress by cinching your waist with a wide faux-leather belt.

To buy: $19, oldnavy.com for stores.

The Exotic Trousers

Mango Trousers

The fit of these cropped zebra-print polyester trousers is nice and relaxed, so you don’t need to worry about them clinging on hot days.

To buy: $55, mango.com.

Rachel Rachel Roy Top

Slightly slouchy with a scooped neckline, this polyester top has a sexy vibe without being at all revealing.

To buy: $49 (available in sand only), rachelroy.com.

R.J. Graziano Necklace

This seems to be the year of the turquoise revival, and with a necklace as striking as this one of resin beads and wooden disks, it’s easy to see why.

To buy: $45, 212-685-3737.

Aldo Sandals

Strappy leather sandals are anchored with an adjustable cuff at the ankle. There’s no buckling involved, though: A zipper up the back lets you easily slip the shoes on and off.

To buy: $70, aldoshoes.com.

Wings Hawai’i Rings

Pretty on their own, simple rings have impact when worn stacked.

To buy: from $20 each, wingshawaii.com.

The Animal-Print Jeggings

DKNY Jeans Leopard-Printed Jeggings

As sleek as a leopard, cotton-blend jeggings have a mid-rise and just a touch of stretch.

To buy: $79, zappos.com.

Rachel Rachel Roy Top

A rounded asymmetrical hem adds an interesting note to an earth-toned top.

To buy: $59, rachelroy.com.

Aldo Necklace

A statement necklace of rope and metal will punctuate any outfit with its linked design.

To buy: $20, aldoshoes.com (available in early July).

Seychelles Shoes

Peekaboo cutouts add a flirty note to linen wedges.

To buy: $90, seychellesfootwear.com.

The Breezy Dress

Cheap Monday Dress

Light as air, this minimalistic cotton-blend dress gives the illusion of layers, but it’s really all one piece.

To buy: $80, shopbop.com (available in July).

Butik Beads

Vibrant glass beads threaded into necklaces fairly pulse with color.

To buy: from $40, urbanoutfitters.com (available in early July).

Anna Pellissari Bracelets

Chunky Brazilian-wood cuffs are embellished with gemstones in radiant hues.

To buy: $85 each, annapellissari.com.

DV by Dolce Vita Shoes

Braided faux-leather straps wind their way around a wedge that has a rubber sole for no-slip grip.

To buy: $89, endless.com.

