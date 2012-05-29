Trendy Safari Clothing

Loft Shorts

Spotted: one pair of animal-print twill shorts with a billowy silhouette perfect for fierce temperatures. Also available in petites.



To buy: $44.50, loft.com.



Love Ady Blazer

A neutral linen-blend blazer can be one of the most versatile pieces you own, moving easily from office to dinner, workday to weekend.



To buy: $88, lordandtaylor.com.



Forever 21 Tank

A simple cotton tank is a great foundation piece; this slub-knit one features a sporty racer back.



To buy: $5, forever21.com.



By Boe Earrings

Earrings of 14K gold have a whimsically swooping shape.



To buy: $30, byboe.com.



Gamine Bracelets and Necklaces

Bracelets mix silver-plated beads with glass beads made in Africa and the Czech Republic for a truly global look. A pile of necklaces in sunny, golden tones brings a pop of color to neutrals.



To buy: Bracelets, $84 for the set, freepeople.com. Necklace with brass and yellow crystal beads, $70, arhausjewels.com. Necklace with gold-plated chain and pendant, $65, miniminimarket.com. (All jewelry available in early July.)



In this story: Hair by Bethany Brill. Makeup by Nina Park at Star Works Artists using Diorshow. Manicure by Ana-Maria for Chanel at Artists by Timothy Priano.