Trendy Safari Clothing
The Shorts
Loft Shorts
Spotted: one pair of animal-print twill shorts with a billowy silhouette perfect for fierce temperatures. Also available in petites.
To buy: $44.50, loft.com.
Love Ady Blazer
A neutral linen-blend blazer can be one of the most versatile pieces you own, moving easily from office to dinner, workday to weekend.
To buy: $88, lordandtaylor.com.
Forever 21 Tank
A simple cotton tank is a great foundation piece; this slub-knit one features a sporty racer back.
To buy: $5, forever21.com.
By Boe Earrings
Earrings of 14K gold have a whimsically swooping shape.
To buy: $30, byboe.com.
Gamine Bracelets and Necklaces
Bracelets mix silver-plated beads with glass beads made in Africa and the Czech Republic for a truly global look. A pile of necklaces in sunny, golden tones brings a pop of color to neutrals.
To buy: Bracelets, $84 for the set, freepeople.com. Necklace with brass and yellow crystal beads, $70, arhausjewels.com. Necklace with gold-plated chain and pendant, $65, miniminimarket.com. (All jewelry available in early July.)
In this story: Hair by Bethany Brill. Makeup by Nina Park at Star Works Artists using Diorshow. Manicure by Ana-Maria for Chanel at Artists by Timothy Priano.
The Cargo Pants
Uniqlo Skinny Cargo Pants
A trim cut plays down the ruggedness of cargo pants.
To buy: $40, uniqlo.com for stores.
H&M Top
Lighten up any piece by pairing it with an airy chiffon top.
To buy: $35, hm.com for stores.
R.J. Graziano Necklace
A mix of gold-plated chain and wooden spikes looks equal parts sophisticated and rough-hewn.
To buy: $55, 212-685-3737.
Dolce Vita Sandals
Looping straps and a zipper up the back give the basic gladiator sandal a new edge.
To buy: $69, amazon.com.
The Printed Dress
Everly Dress
Let’s call this your own trunk show: A make-you-smile polyester dress is printed with a herd of tiny elephants.
To buy: $44, shopsosie.com (available mid-June).
Agabhumi the Best of Bali Necklace
Strands of amber and gold-toned beads make an eye-catching combination.
To buy: $22, agabhumi.com.
Robyn Rhodes Ring
Pieces of raw stone are tempered by the delicate-looking wire that corrals them.
To buy: from $80, robynrhodes.com.
Old Navy Belt
Create definition in an unstructured dress by cinching your waist with a wide faux-leather belt.
To buy: $19, oldnavy.com for stores.
The Exotic Trousers
Mango Trousers
The fit of these cropped zebra-print polyester trousers is nice and relaxed, so you don’t need to worry about them clinging on hot days.
To buy: $55, mango.com.
Rachel Rachel Roy Top
Slightly slouchy with a scooped neckline, this polyester top has a sexy vibe without being at all revealing.
To buy: $49 (available in sand only), rachelroy.com.
R.J. Graziano Necklace
This seems to be the year of the turquoise revival, and with a necklace as striking as this one of resin beads and wooden disks, it’s easy to see why.
To buy: $45, 212-685-3737.
Aldo Sandals
Strappy leather sandals are anchored with an adjustable cuff at the ankle. There’s no buckling involved, though: A zipper up the back lets you easily slip the shoes on and off.
To buy: $70, aldoshoes.com.
Wings Hawai’i Rings
Pretty on their own, simple rings have impact when worn stacked.
To buy: from $20 each, wingshawaii.com.
The Animal-Print Jeggings
DKNY Jeans Leopard-Printed Jeggings
As sleek as a leopard, cotton-blend jeggings have a mid-rise and just a touch of stretch.
To buy: $79, zappos.com.
Rachel Rachel Roy Top
A rounded asymmetrical hem adds an interesting note to an earth-toned top.
To buy: $59, rachelroy.com.
Aldo Necklace
A statement necklace of rope and metal will punctuate any outfit with its linked design.
To buy: $20, aldoshoes.com (available in early July).
Seychelles Shoes
Peekaboo cutouts add a flirty note to linen wedges.
To buy: $90, seychellesfootwear.com.
The Breezy Dress
Cheap Monday Dress
Light as air, this minimalistic cotton-blend dress gives the illusion of layers, but it’s really all one piece.
To buy: $80, shopbop.com (available in July).
Butik Beads
Vibrant glass beads threaded into necklaces fairly pulse with color.
To buy: from $40, urbanoutfitters.com (available in early July).
Anna Pellissari Bracelets
Chunky Brazilian-wood cuffs are embellished with gemstones in radiant hues.
To buy: $85 each, annapellissari.com.
DV by Dolce Vita Shoes
Braided faux-leather straps wind their way around a wedge that has a rubber sole for no-slip grip.
To buy: $89, endless.com.