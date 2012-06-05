How to Roll a Top

By Laura Sinberg
Updated August 29, 2014
Joel Holland
You’d be surprised how much clothing you can fit into even a smaller bag by using this packing method, which works best with stretchy knit fabrics.
Step 1

Joel Holland

Lay the shirt facedown and flat.

Step 2

Joel Holland

Fold each sleeve backward so that you’re left with a rectangle.

Step 3

Joel Holland

Fold the shirt in half vertically. Smooth out wrinkles.

Step 4

Joel Holland

Roll tightly from the hem to the collar.

By Laura Sinberg