How to Roll a Top
Joel Holland
You’d be surprised how much clothing you can fit into even a smaller bag by using this packing method, which works best with stretchy knit fabrics.
Step 1
Joel Holland
Lay the shirt facedown and flat.
Step 2
Joel Holland
Fold each sleeve backward so that you’re left with a rectangle.
Step 3
Joel Holland
Fold the shirt in half vertically. Smooth out wrinkles.
Step 4
Joel Holland
Roll tightly from the hem to the collar.