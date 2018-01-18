Reese Witherspoon Is Selling Her Golden Globes Gown for a Good Cause

If you watched the Golden Globes this year, you no doubt noticed that the majority of celebrities wore black (just a few didn’t) to show support for the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, a recently-launched organization that provides subsidized legal support to those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace. While some criticized this sartorial solidarity for not going far enough, several celebrities are now selling their gowns and tuxedos from the event to directly support the cause.

The list of celebrities who plan to auction off their outfits includes Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, Margot Robbie, Tracee Ellis Ross, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Seth Meyers, and Zoë Kravitz, according to the New York Times. The bidding on eBay starts at noon on January 19, and the minimum bids for the 39 donated gowns and tuxedos range from $2,500 to $10,000. As with other awards shows, most of the dresses and tuxedos were provided to the stars for free from the designers. Oftentimes, these outfits are on loan from the designer, and those that aren’t custom-fit are frequently returned after the show. But this time around, many designers are donating their work to the cause.

If you don’t have the cash to foot a hefty $2,500 starting bid, don’t worry—those who donate at least $25 to Time’s Up will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win Mandy Moore’s Rosie Assoulin dress, Claire Foy’s Stella McCartney suit, and Madeline Brewer’s Diane von Furstenberg gown. The auction’s organizers, Condé Nast, Time’s Up, and eBay, are using the raffle as a smart way to inspire even more people to get involved and start donating.