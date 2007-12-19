Real Simple's Top 20 Fashion Items

Shown from left to right:



Utility Canvas Tote Bag, $120

Created by two people―an artist and a canoe guide―in need of a carryall for their essentials, this ultimate in functionality is sturdy and water-resistant, with a nylon bottom. Throw anything at this canvas weekender―it will stand up to the abuse.

To buy: 800-680-9290.



Calypso Christiane Celle Dress, $195

One dilemma of travel is what to cart to meet every eventuality. The genius of this dress: It can be worn casually (as above) or, for a more formal look, cinched so it cascades dramatically. The crinkled silk packs like a dream.

To buy: 212-585-0310.



Tory Burch Tunic, $275

Yes, the ancient Greeks may have originated the tunic, but in 2004 Tory Burch perfected it with brilliant colors, bold accents, and refined cotton, making the beach staple fit for evening with the addition of slim trousers and sophisticated accessories.

To buy: 714-689-0450.



Calvin Klein Tank, $24

Whisper-thin, so it can be layered, but substantial enough to wear on its own, this fundamental piece is made of a soft, springy cotton and cut with a slimming racer back.

To buy: cku.com.



French Sole Flats, $165

Exquisitely pared down, except for a tiny bow, these leather ballet flats are the embodiment of graceful simplicity. What's more, they come in a rich palette of 15 colors.

To buy: 212-737-2859.



Note: Some items may no longer be available at these prices.

