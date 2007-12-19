Real Simple's Top 20 Fashion Items
Sunglasses, Jewelry, and Shoes
Ray-Ban Sunglasses, $99
Designed in 1937 for American military pilots, aviator glasses have been the epitome of cool ever since.
Helen Ficalora Charms, $105 each
A 21st-century take on a classic, initialed gold disks give a decidedly modern and minimalist spin to the traditional monogram.
Alexis Bittar Bracelets, $115 to $225 each
As bold and graphic as the works of Joan Miro, these luminous Lucite bangles are like art for the arms.
Manolo Blahnik Heels, $575
Fashion insiders lauded the seductiveness and the craftsmanship of these leather pumps well before Carrie Bradshaw made them a household name.
Tiffany Earrings, $5,000
Brilliant and gorgeous, 64-carat diamond-and-platinum studs look absolutely right, no matter what you wear them with. True heirloom pieces from the famed jewelry maker.
Note: Some items may no longer be available at these prices.
Bathing Suit, Handbag, Wellies, Mittens, and Pant Suit
Malia Mills Swimsuit Top, $145, and Bottom, $125
In 1993 Malia Mills revolutionized swim-wear with her mix-and-match suits catering to various body types. Women have snapped up her chic styles―like this two-piece―ever since.
Anna Corinna Bag, $495
A leather bag so smart, it makes all others seem obsolete. Got a lot to carry? Pack it all in and tote the bag by hand. When your load is light, fold the bag in half and wear it compactly over your shoulder.
Hunter Wellies, $115
Backed by 152 years of know-how, Hunter rubber boots keep feet dry in a rainbow of gloom-fighting colors, so you can take on the elements without looking frumpy. Wool Warmer fleece inserts, $30, are sold separately.
Wooden Ships Mittens, $34
Ingeniously deft, these woolen wonders are transformed into fingerless gloves with a quick flip of the tops. Fumbling for your keys is a thing of the past.
Theory Jacket, $365, and Pants, $230
Every wardrobe needs that one perfect no-brainer suit. Theory's wool-blend version features flattering trousers and a superbly cut jacket.
Capri Pants, Sandals, Hat, Sweater, and Trench Coat
Piazza Sempione Pants, $400
Streamlined gamine style gives Capri pants now-and-forever status. High quality and Italian made, Piazza Sempione's wool-blend Capris always look polished, whether topped with a basic piece or something dressier.
Birkenstock Sandals, $70
Take Birkenstock's famous comfort (courtesy of the patented cork soles), add sleek patent leather, and you get thongs that artfully walk the line between down-to-earth and out-and-out glamorous.
Hat Attack Hat, $85
Its cold-weather durability makes this trapper hat of wool and rabbit fur a practical pick. But its rare combination of fashion and downright coziness makes it irresistible.
Petit Bateau Sweater, $69
The striped cotton sweater is a longtime uniform of style―first worn by French sailors, then embraced by artsy types, from Pablo Picasso to Edie Sedgwick. Here it's updated with a feminine fit. The ideal mate for your favorite jeans or a pleated skirt.
Burberry Trench Coat, $1,295
Redolent of romance, with its dashing (yet utilitarian) good looks, the Burberry gabardine trench has been an essential of fashionable wardrobes for more than a hundred years. There's just no arguing with perfection.
Tote Bag, Dress, Tunic, Tank Top, and Flats
Utility Canvas Tote Bag, $120
Created by two people―an artist and a canoe guide―in need of a carryall for their essentials, this ultimate in functionality is sturdy and water-resistant, with a nylon bottom. Throw anything at this canvas weekender―it will stand up to the abuse.
Calypso Christiane Celle Dress, $195
One dilemma of travel is what to cart to meet every eventuality. The genius of this dress: It can be worn casually (as above) or, for a more formal look, cinched so it cascades dramatically. The crinkled silk packs like a dream.
Tory Burch Tunic, $275
Yes, the ancient Greeks may have originated the tunic, but in 2004 Tory Burch perfected it with brilliant colors, bold accents, and refined cotton, making the beach staple fit for evening with the addition of slim trousers and sophisticated accessories.
Calvin Klein Tank, $24
Whisper-thin, so it can be layered, but substantial enough to wear on its own, this fundamental piece is made of a soft, springy cotton and cut with a slimming racer back.
French Sole Flats, $165
Exquisitely pared down, except for a tiny bow, these leather ballet flats are the embodiment of graceful simplicity. What's more, they come in a rich palette of 15 colors.
