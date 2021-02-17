This Under-the-Radar Brand Is Selling Cashmere, Bags, Bedding, and More for Up to 80% Off Retail

Anyone who shops online will have noticed how dozens of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands have emerged in the last decade, including Everlane, Parachute, Our Place, Brooklinen, and more. Though they all offer different products, they share similar core missions: To bring high-quality, responsibly and sustainably made products straight from the factory to the consumer, keeping prices as low as possible.
These brands grew with word-of-mouth praise, becoming many on the Internet's go-to places to find everything from towels and bedding to celeb-loved jumpsuits and all-in-one pans. But now, there's a new disruptive DTC game in town. Meet Quince, the fresh San Francisco-based retailer that offers affordable prices on items like cashmere sweaters, Turkish bath towels, and Italian leather bags—all at 50 to 80 percent off traditional retail prices.
In the crowded DTC space, chief executive officer and co-founder Sid Gupta believes that Quince stands out for selling high-quality products that are competitive with other leading brands on the market at much more affordable costs. "We started Quince to challenge the existing idea that nice things should cost a lot," said Gupta in an interview. "Our mission was simple—create products of equal or greater quality than the leading luxury brands at a much lower price. Because we believe quality should never be a luxury.
"Moreover, we've been able to do this while offering a vast selection of organic and recycled materials. We can offer such fantastic value because we've created a simple supply chain and sell direct from the factory floor to your doorstep."
The quality and prices of Quince's products are truly unbeatable. For example, Italian nappa leather bags cost just $59, cashmere turtlenecks that would be $145 in traditional retail stores are just $65, and cooling organic percale sheet sets that would've been as much as $95 elsewhere are now just $60. All products are shipped directly from their local producers across the world—with Turkish spa towels coming out of Izmir and Italian leather bags from Florence—straight to the buyer.
Already, Quince has garnered stellar reviews for its best-selling products, like its washable silk collection, its Belgian linen sheets, as well as its Mongolian cashmere line—the latter starting at just $50 for a sweater. The brand has clearly been able to capture shoppers' attention fast: Its washable silk pajama set already had a 2,000-person waitlist before it was finally restocked last week, and its beloved Mongolian cashmere robe was also sold out for weeks.
Gupta's favorite products include the Mongolian Cashmere Crew, Men's Heavyweight Organic Fleece Joggers, Women's Silk Tank & Pants Pajama Set, and the brand's silk pillowcases. Even though the brand already touches a wide range of categories, Quince isn't stopping at just luxury loungewear, leather goods, bedding, towels, fine jewelry, rugs, and even tableware. "We've got a number of categories in the pipeline including kitchen, travel and athleisure," said Gupta. "We are constantly looking at new categories that we can 'Quince-ify.'"
But it's safe to say that Quince's current offerings are already top-notch: The brand's $50 Mongolian Cashmere Crew that's "so-o-o soft" according to reviews is extremely lightweight and comfortable; its cashmere joggers are the ultimate WFH uniform that looks and feels luxurious; and its Italian Leather Crossbody Bag is so soft and roomy, it's sure to be a favorite.
Quince is becoming the next must-shop DTC brand for those excited by upscale, gorgeous pieces that cost way less than they look. Here are our 13 top picks that you'll want in your wardrobe ASAP.