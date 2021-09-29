This $40 Chore Jacket Gets Me Endless Compliments Wherever I Go
I wish I could say that I love dressing up in the summer, but the season's sticky and humid weather really only makes me more excited for fall. The months from September through November are really my favorite styling season of the year: Cooler transitional weather is ideal for layers, boots, lightweight sweaters, and the occasional beanie. Plus, fall isn't as sweaty as summer so I don't soak through my shirts, nor is it as freezing as winter when I have to give up my well-cut wool coats for hefty blob-like puffer parkas.
Of all the fall closet staples, nothing is more important than a comfortable jacket. The perfect fall jacket is something that's thick enough in the daytime to add warmth to your button-downs and sweaters without sacrificing an ounce of style, and the best one I've worn recently is Quince's Organic Comfort Stretch Chore Jacket—which only costs $40. I've been waiting all summer to be able to pull out this versatile piece, and so far it has gotten me endless compliments wherever I go.
Quince's chore jacket comes with pockets like any good option worth your money, but instead of having the typical two in the front, it comes with four massive pockets that are unbelievably handy. Frankly, I didn't realize what I'd been missing in the pockets department until this jacket rolled around. Nowadays I can easily stroll out of my apartment with my phone, keys, small wallet, hand sanitizer, and even sunglasses all safely stored on me without needing a separate bag for a quick run to the shops.
It's also such a versatile fall staple that I've found myself wearing it for days on repeat with different outfits. I've since had it on with a crisp white shirt and jeans combo, a hoodie and joggers pairing, a jumpsuit that gave me even more pocket options (honestly, a dream), and an easy long-sleeved wrap dress. The jacket is the perfect embodiment of all the things I look for in fall fashion: Comfy, versatile, and utilitarian, all done in a classic and sophisticated package that will frankly never go out of style.
I've had people come up to me asking me where I got the jacket constantly, but I'm not the only one who has been showered in compliments while wearing it. I got the same jacket in the tan color for my brother for his birthday, and he has happily reported many occasions where he was complimented on his choice of outerwear. We even ran into one together on a grocery run recently, where a shy employee at the store came up to us and asked where he got the jacket. "You'll have to ask her," my brother pointed at me gladly, to which I firmly answered and spelled out Quince's name.
Since Quince's best-sellers are often out of stock and sell out in a flash whenever they come back, I wouldn't wait to grab the Chore Jacket while it's still available. Like all other Quince products, the jacket is being sold by the brand at a much lower price than it would at other traditional retailers—for $40 compared to a traditional $135 price tag. Shop it now.