Target Just Debuted a Line of Quilted Sweaters and Jackets—and, Naturally, We Want All of Them
Many times throughout the year, as loyal shoppers likely know, Target introduces new collections. But there's something about a new seasonal drop that carries an extra dash of excitement along with it. And the promise of cozy layers and warm tones has made us extra curious for Target's fall debut. Among the items that now sport the "New at Target" logo are a complete range of quilted items—and it's a style that will be a go-to from September through December.
Target's quilted items are packed with a variety of price points, colors, and styles. Pieces range from a quilted sweatshirt you can snag for $25 to a long quilted jacket that's $55, and there's even a one-size-fits-all duster primed to peak the interest of many. The majority of the quilted styles are also as fitting for work as they are for a cozy night around a campfire.
To make it even easier for you to embrace this season's quilted trend at Target (and to prevent you from missing out on items that might sell out), we've carefully curated a selection of the six best pieces.
Related Items
A New Day 3/4 Sleeve Quilted Pullover Sweatshirt
Many fall days are marked by temperatures that don't feel too chilly, so this 3/4 Sleeve Quilted Pullover Sweatshirt will meet you in the middle. The quilting is formed by a diamond stitch pattern, and the neck, sleeves, and hemline feature ribbing to emphasize the relaxed look. The sweatshirt is available in five colors, including blue, brown, and lilac.
Universal Thread Quilted Jacket
The Quilted Thread Jacket is made from 100 percent cotton, and it promises to serve as a great layering piece on its own during the fall and a fun blazer-type style to continue wearing throughout the winter. Available in seven colors and patterns, wear the jacket open or close the front with help from the buttons lining the center.
Wild Fable Hooded Quilted Jacket
The highlights of the Hooded Quilted Jacket include the slightly oversized fit and style that are reminiscent of a bomber jacket, the fall appropriate colors (it's available in rust and burgundy), the zipper closure, and the large front pockets.
Universal Thread Quilted Short Duster
The Quilted Short Duster's leaf pattern will easily catch your eye, but you do want to keep in mind that it only comes in one size. The neutral shades of the cream piece (it's also available in pink) will allow you to layer it with any color throughout the season, and the 100% cotton fabric, wide sleeves, pockets, and classic silhouette create a sophisticated, yet comfortable feel.
Universal Thread Long Quilted Jacket
A jacket becomes a must-have accessory as we get deeper into the fall season, and the Long Quilted Jacket embraces the quilted trend while also creating a classic silhouette. The coat can easily be worn open on warmer days, but the zipper and longer length ensure you stay warm when you need to. One of our favorite features is the toggle at the waist, which allows you to cinch it to find your perfect fit.
Universal Thread Quilted Utility Jacket
If you're passionate about eco-friendly fashion, you will want to consider the Quilted Utility Jacket, as it's made from at least 20 percent recycled polyester. There's a zipper for easy closure, but the jacket looks just as great when worn open and layered with T-shirts, sweaters, and sweatshirts. You can add a pop of color to your fall ensembles by shopping for the jacket in pink, but it's also available in coastal tan and tan (a darker shade) if you're in the market for a neutral staple piece.