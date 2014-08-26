6 White Dresses to Buy Right Now
ASOS Maxi Dress With Grecian Wrap
Almost 60 percent of respondents to a recent department-store survey said they would wear white after Labor Day, and why not? A soft, flowy fabric makes this dress comfortable; a deep V in the back makes it a little daring.
To buy: $55, us.asos.com.
ModCloth Straight-up Sophistication Dress
Strong shoulders were on display at the Emmys. Show off yours with a polyester halter-neck dress that swirls into elegant accordion pleats.
To buy: $120, modcloth.com.
Zara Dress With Appliqué on Neckline
Dressing made easy: A simply cut polyester-blend sheath has a striking appliqué that makes jewelry unnecessary.
To buy: $80, zara.com.
White House Black Market Sleeveless Zip Front Fit and Flare Dress
A full-length zipper running down its front gives this polyester-blend fit-and-flare a bit of edge.
To buy: $150, whitehouseblackmarket.com.
Tommy Bahama Flower Eyelet Dress
An easy silhouette features trendy cotton eyelet, fully lined down to its sweet scalloped hem.
To buy: $178, zappos.com.
Ellen Tracy Ponte Sheath Dress
This office-ready polyester-blend sheath has cleverly placed diagonal pleats to visually draw in the waist.
To buy: $98, nordstrom.com.