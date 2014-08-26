6 White Dresses to Buy Right Now

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
asos.com
Even toward the end of summer white is right, both hot (see: the Emmys red carpet) and cool.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

ASOS Maxi Dress With Grecian Wrap

asos.com

Almost 60 percent of respondents to a recent department-store survey said they would wear white after Labor Day, and why not? A soft, flowy fabric makes this dress comfortable; a deep V in the back makes it a little daring.

To buy: $55, us.asos.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

ModCloth Straight-up Sophistication Dress

Strong shoulders were on display at the Emmys. Show off yours with a polyester halter-neck dress that swirls into elegant accordion pleats.

To buy: $120, modcloth.com.

3 of 6

Zara Dress With Appliqué on Neckline

zara.com

Dressing made easy: A simply cut polyester-blend sheath has a striking appliqué that makes jewelry unnecessary.

To buy: $80, zara.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

White House Black Market Sleeveless Zip Front Fit and Flare Dress

whitehouseblackmarket.com

A full-length zipper running down its front gives this polyester-blend fit-and-flare a bit of edge.

To buy: $150, whitehouseblackmarket.com.

5 of 6

Tommy Bahama Flower Eyelet Dress

zappos.com

An easy silhouette features trendy cotton eyelet, fully lined down to its sweet scalloped hem.

To buy: $178, zappos.com.

6 of 6

Ellen Tracy Ponte Sheath Dress

nordstrom.com

This office-ready polyester-blend sheath has cleverly placed diagonal pleats to visually draw in the waist.

To buy: $98, nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple