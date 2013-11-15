6 Preppy Outfits for Fall

BCBGeneration Jacket

Definitely chic-er than your old boyfriend’s, this wool varsity number earns bonus points with sequins, faux-leather sleeves, and a feminine fit.



To buy: $138, bcbg.com for info.



White House Black Market Turtleneck

Soft, thin, not too tight, this viscose-blend knit will become your go-to layering piece.



To buy: $74, whbm.com.



Club Monaco Pants

Equation solved! Cobalt wool-blend trousers plus basic black equals a cool, casual look.



To buy: $149.50, clubmonaco.com.



Pedre Watch

A timepiece with a slim leather band is, ahem, timeless.



To buy: $140, pedrewatch.com.



ASOS Clutch

You’ve graduated from carrying just lip gloss around—and this spacious wool-blend purse accommodates. Note the handle, which makes it even more practical.



To buy: $81, asos.com.



Ann Taylor Flats

Buck tradition: A mix of leather and calf hair gives plain loafers a kick.



To buy: $98, anntaylor.com.