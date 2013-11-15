6 Preppy Outfits for Fall
The Coat
Uniqlo Coat
Channel Ali MacGraw in Love Story with a cozy wool duffel.
To buy: $100, uniqlo.com.
American Eagle Outfitters Shirt
Think of a chambray button-down as part of your core requirements: It pairs with anything (and won’t highlight stains the way a white oxford would).
To buy: $40, ae.com.
Cult of Individuality Jeans
Easy A: Pull on scroll-patterned denim with a neutral top for a quick polished look.
To buy: $109, 909-594-6676.
The Varsity Jacket
BCBGeneration Jacket
Definitely chic-er than your old boyfriend’s, this wool varsity number earns bonus points with sequins, faux-leather sleeves, and a feminine fit.
To buy: $138, bcbg.com for info.
White House Black Market Turtleneck
Soft, thin, not too tight, this viscose-blend knit will become your go-to layering piece.
To buy: $74, whbm.com.
Club Monaco Pants
Equation solved! Cobalt wool-blend trousers plus basic black equals a cool, casual look.
To buy: $149.50, clubmonaco.com.
Pedre Watch
A timepiece with a slim leather band is, ahem, timeless.
To buy: $140, pedrewatch.com.
ASOS Clutch
You’ve graduated from carrying just lip gloss around—and this spacious wool-blend purse accommodates. Note the handle, which makes it even more practical.
To buy: $81, asos.com.
Ann Taylor Flats
Buck tradition: A mix of leather and calf hair gives plain loafers a kick.
To buy: $98, anntaylor.com.
The Updated Sweater
Loft Sweater
In place of a bookish twinset, sub in this cool black-trimmed wool-blend crewneck.
To buy: $49.50, loft.com.
Ann Taylor Blouse
Thanks to a contrast collar, this white silk button-down is more current, less school uniform.
To buy: $98, 800-342-5266.
West Avenue Jewelry Necklace
A traditional gold-fill monogram turns modern when it peeks out from under a collar.
To buy: $175, maxandchloe.com.
L.L. Bean Signature Skirt
This pleated polyester style flaunts girlish appeal with a modest, ladylike length.
To buy: $99, llbeansignature.com.
Kate Spade Saturday Bag
No need to dig when you have this roomy felt-and-leather carryall. The outer pockets hold the things you reach for most: pens, smartphone, tablet.
To buy: $170, saturday.com.
J.Jill Flats
Navy and hunter green—favorite lvy League colors—look extra scholarly in suede.
To buy: $99, jjill.com.
The Tweedy Trousers
Talbots Blouse
This peppy polyester shirt also boasts a cute cowl-neck (hidden, here, under the scarf).
To buy: $90, talbots.com.
Mango Scarf
How to be more well-rounded: Pair this polyester wrap’s large leopard spots with a tiny-dot top.
To buy: $35, mango.com.
Jules Smith Earrings
Gold-plated hoops score extra credit for all-day versatility.
To buy: $80, julessmithdesigns.com.
Ann Taylor Pants
Tweed is a campus classic, but this polyester-blend pair is just as good at clocking office hours.
To buy: $98, anntaylor.com.
ASOS Bag
A grown-up alternative to the backpack, this faux-leather satchel slings comfortably over a shoulder and can hold a couple of textbooks.
To buy: $76, asos.com for info.
Zara Pumps
Stiletto heels give faux-leather loafers a little lift.
To buy: $80, zara.com.
The Trim Skirt
Ash Rain + Oak Jacket
Ward off late-autumn chills in a fleecy wool-and-polyester zip-up.
To buy: $180, www.ashrainoak.com for info.
H&M Sweater
Slip off your coat for a sparkly surprise. This short-sleeve acrylic-and-viscose knit impresses with pretty beaded shoulders.
To buy: $35, hm.com for info.
Rebecca Minkoff Sunglasses
Flattering-on-anyone shades boast shiny metallic accents.
To buy: $180, rebeccaminkoff.com for similar styles.
Julie Vos Necklace
This oxidized gold-plated chain with acorn-shaped beads feels right for crackling-leaves weather.
To buy: $200, julievos.com. Enter the code ACORN at checkout to receive this discounted price.
BB Dakota Skirt
A preppy plaid jacket sheds its goody-goody image when paired with faux leather.
To buy: $88, shopbop.com.
The Striped Sweater
C. Wonder Vest
Time to drop the hoodies and pick up a refined faux fur.
To buy: $148, 855-896-6337.
Loft Sweater
A sporty striped cashmere pullover adds graphic pop to studious solids.
To buy: $128, loft.com for info.
Stella & Dot Necklace
Tiny crystals give black epoxy a hint of shimmer.
To buy: $89, stelladot.com.
Talbots Pants
Burgundy velveteen jeans glam up a variety of autumn tones.
To buy: $89.50, talbots.com.
TKO Orlogi Watch
Remember the slap-bracelet fad? This works the same way—but in a very adult combination of leather and gold plate.
To buy: $60, tkowatches.com.
Michael Michael Kors Flats
The bows on these suede skimmers are sweet, not saccharine.
To buy: $125, neimanmarcus.com.