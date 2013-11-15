6 Preppy Outfits for Fall

By Rebecca Daly
Updated February 02, 2018
Sascha Pflaeging
Give fall’s coed-inspired styles the old college try. These affordable deals take top honors no matter what your age.
The Coat

Uniqlo Coat

Channel Ali MacGraw in Love Story with a cozy wool duffel.

To buy: $100, uniqlo.com.

American Eagle Outfitters Shirt

Think of a chambray button-down as part of your core requirements: It pairs with anything (and won’t highlight stains the way a white oxford would).

To buy: $40, ae.com.

Cult of Individuality Jeans

Easy A: Pull on scroll-patterned denim with a neutral top for a quick polished look.

To buy: $109, 909-594-6676.

The Varsity Jacket

BCBGeneration Jacket

Definitely chic-er than your old boyfriend’s, this wool varsity number earns bonus points with sequins, faux-leather sleeves, and a feminine fit.

To buy: $138, bcbg.com for info.

White House Black Market Turtleneck

Soft, thin, not too tight, this viscose-blend knit will become your go-to layering piece.

To buy: $74, whbm.com.

Club Monaco Pants

Equation solved! Cobalt wool-blend trousers plus basic black equals a cool, casual look.

To buy: $149.50, clubmonaco.com.

Pedre Watch

A timepiece with a slim leather band is, ahem, timeless.

To buy: $140, pedrewatch.com.

ASOS Clutch

You’ve graduated from carrying just lip gloss around—and this spacious wool-blend purse accommodates. Note the handle, which makes it even more practical.

To buy: $81, asos.com.

Ann Taylor Flats

Buck tradition: A mix of leather and calf hair gives plain loafers a kick.

To buy: $98, anntaylor.com.

The Updated Sweater

Loft Sweater

In place of a bookish twinset, sub in this cool black-trimmed wool-blend crewneck.

To buy: $49.50, loft.com.

Ann Taylor Blouse

Thanks to a contrast collar, this white silk button-down is more current, less school uniform.

To buy: $98, 800-342-5266.

West Avenue Jewelry Necklace

A traditional gold-fill monogram turns modern when it peeks out from under a collar.

To buy: $175, maxandchloe.com.

L.L. Bean Signature Skirt

This pleated polyester style flaunts girlish appeal with a modest, ladylike length.

To buy: $99, llbeansignature.com.

Kate Spade Saturday Bag

No need to dig when you have this roomy felt-and-leather carryall. The outer pockets hold the things you reach for most: pens, smartphone, tablet.

To buy: $170, saturday.com.

J.Jill Flats

Navy and hunter green—favorite lvy League colors—look extra scholarly in suede.

To buy: $99, jjill.com.

The Tweedy Trousers

Talbots Blouse

This peppy polyester shirt also boasts a cute cowl-neck (hidden, here, under the scarf).

To buy: $90, talbots.com.

Mango Scarf

How to be more well-rounded: Pair this polyester wrap’s large leopard spots with a tiny-dot top.

To buy: $35, mango.com.

Jules Smith Earrings

Gold-plated hoops score extra credit for all-day versatility.

To buy: $80, julessmithdesigns.com.

Ann Taylor Pants

Tweed is a campus classic, but this polyester-blend pair is just as good at clocking office hours.

To buy: $98, anntaylor.com.

ASOS Bag

A grown-up alternative to the backpack, this faux-leather satchel slings comfortably over a shoulder and can hold a couple of textbooks.

To buy: $76, asos.com for info.

Zara Pumps

Stiletto heels give faux-leather loafers a little lift.

To buy: $80, zara.com.

The Trim Skirt

Ash Rain + Oak Jacket

Ward off late-autumn chills in a fleecy wool-and-polyester zip-up.

To buy: $180, www.ashrainoak.com for info.

H&M Sweater

Slip off your coat for a sparkly surprise. This short-sleeve acrylic-and-viscose knit impresses with pretty beaded shoulders.

To buy: $35, hm.com for info.

Rebecca Minkoff Sunglasses

Flattering-on-anyone shades boast shiny metallic accents.

To buy: $180, rebeccaminkoff.com for similar styles.

Julie Vos Necklace

This oxidized gold-plated chain with acorn-shaped beads feels right for crackling-leaves weather.

To buy: $200, julievos.com. Enter the code ACORN at checkout to receive this discounted price.

BB Dakota Skirt

A preppy plaid jacket sheds its goody-goody image when paired with faux leather.

To buy: $88, shopbop.com.

The Striped Sweater

C. Wonder Vest

Time to drop the hoodies and pick up a refined faux fur.

To buy: $148, 855-896-6337.

Loft Sweater

A sporty striped cashmere pullover adds graphic pop to studious solids.

To buy: $128, loft.com for info.

Stella & Dot Necklace

Tiny crystals give black epoxy a hint of shimmer.

To buy: $89, stelladot.com.

Talbots Pants

Burgundy velveteen jeans glam up a variety of autumn tones.

To buy: $89.50, talbots.com.

TKO Orlogi Watch

Remember the slap-bracelet fad? This works the same way—but in a very adult combination of leather and gold plate.

To buy: $60, tkowatches.com.

Michael Michael Kors Flats

The bows on these suede skimmers are sweet, not saccharine.

To buy: $125, neimanmarcus.com.

By Rebecca Daly