The Plus-Size Guide to Dressing

Which is…: The majority of weight is carried on the top half of the body—especially in the middle, around the waist—creating a round appearance. In addition to a protruding tummy, many Apples have a larger bust and a wide back or rib cage. Legs and arms tend to be more slender.



The strategy: Divert focus from the midsection.



What to look for: “Scooped or V-necklines will create the illusion of a longer torso and a smaller waist,” says Frances Freixas, chief creative officer for women’s plus-size retailer Fashion to Figure. With jackets, “concentrate on slightly A-line styles that hit you at the hip with princess seams [vertical seams in front or back that give you a more waist-defining shape],” says celebrity stylist Susan Moses. Knee-length skirts and dresses with a subtle A-line shape—the widening of the silhouette should be gradual and not overly exaggerated—will minimize lumps or bumps. Make boot-cut or straight-leg pants and jeans your go-to; a little volume on the bottom will balance out the top half. And “look for vertical patterns to elongate and draw the eye away from the middle,” says Nicole Brewer, a style expert and former Biggest Loser contestant. A geometric print, like the one on the dress here, is designed to keep the eye engaged and camouflage the midsection. With solid-colored pieces, “break up” the torso region with simple details such as buttons or a layering piece like a vest or cardigan.



What to avoid: “Both too tight and oversize shapes can draw attention to a full tummy,” says Brewer. While it may be tempting to focus on killer legs in an attempt to de-emphasize the waist, be careful how you do it: “Extremely slim-cut pants will emphasize the fact that the upper body is fuller,” says Brewer.



Other no-no’s:

fussy details like pleats and pockets around the fullest areas (they’ll draw attention and add bulk)

high-cut necklines (which spotlight your upper half)

pencil skirts (they’ll showcase your disproportionately smaller lower half)

boxy jackets (the name says it all)

belts worn at your natural waistline (a straight horizontal line highlights the span of the midsection; if you’re a belt lover, wear one slung low on the hips instead)



Ultimate outfit: “A wrap dress to add definition to your figure, with a platform or wedge shoe,” says Freixas. The criss-cross V formation of the wrap will provide a flattering shape up top while the shoes make the most of great legs.



(To buy: Calvin Klein polyester-blend dress, $109.50, macys.com; available mid-September. Ivanka Trump faux-leather shoulder bag, $195, zappos.com. Nine West leather pumps, $89, ninewest.com.)