10 Plus-Size Bathing Suits You’ll Love

By Rebecca Daly
Updated April 11, 2017
Philip Friedman; Soft Styling: Mai Tran
Whether you’re looking for a one-piece, a bikini, or something in between, these figure-flattering suits come in chic cuts and pretty prints that will have you feeling beach-ready in no time.
Swimsuits For All Archer Bikini

Philip Friedman; Soft Styling: Mai Tran

Shy about showing too much skin? This full coverage halter top and high-waisted bottom combo is just the thing. And don’t sweat the horizontal stripe, either. In wavy, watercolor-esque lines, the pattern won’t have the same widening effect that a more graphic black and white version would.

To buy: $46; swimsuitsforall.com.

Becca Etc by Rebecca Virtue Printed Bikini

Philip Friedman; Soft Styling: Mai Tran

A bright, Moroccan-tile inspired print highlights the top and bust, rather than the tummy, while full-coverage bottoms and an X-back top offer comfortable support all over.

To buy: Bikini top, $78, and bottoms, $58; everythingbutwater.com.

Mazu Swim Bandeau Blouson Tankini

Philip Friedman; Soft Styling: Mai Tran

Want a tan line-free glow? Opt for a straps-optional style like this tankini (just don’t forget the sunscreen!). Bottoms that have a mid-waist rise and a power mesh panel complete a flattering, slimming look.

To buy: Tankini top, $68, and bottoms, $42; mazuswim.com.

Dillard’s Alex Marie Paisley Border Tie Sash Halterkini

Philip Friedman; Soft Styling: Mai Tran

A wide-banded halter provides plenty of support, while the flyaway style top isn’t just a pretty detail—think of it as a secret weapon that covers any lumps or bumps and creates a flattering silhouette.

To buy: Tankini top, $77, and bottom, $51; dillards.com.

Miraclesuit Oceanus Soft Cup One Piece Swimsuit

Philip Friedman; Soft Styling: Mai Tran

Want to create an hourglass-like shape? Diagonal ruching at the sides of this suit create a nipped-in waist. Plus it comes with Miraclesuit’s classic “look 10 pounds lighter in 10 seconds guarantee”—can’t beat that!

To buy: $156; miraclesuit.com.

Always For Me Cabana Underwire Swimsuit

Philip Friedman; Soft Styling: Mai Tran

You know the trick: The dark solid panels of color on the sides of this suit recede, so the eye focuses on the bright pattern in the center, making you look instantly trimmer. Made entirely of control fabric, this suit also has underwire cups to provide structure and support so you’ll feel as good as you look.

To buy: $95; alwaysforme.com.

Modcloth The Dive and the Dedication Swimsuit

Philip Friedman; Soft Styling: Mai Tran

This pretty printed suit features a gently ruched top, which helps to whittle the waist. A delicate ruffle detail provides a little extra interest, without adding any extra bulk

To buy: Tankini top, $40, and bottoms, $30; modcloth.com.

AMI Clubwear Coral Bold Halter Two Piece

Philip Friedman; Soft Styling: Mai Tran

The bottoms of this on-trend two-piece feature ruching for an instant trimming effect (no less-than-ideal clinging here!). The ‘50s pinup style top isn’t just stylish—it also adds a little extra support at the sides of the bust.

To buy: $45; amiclubwear.com.

GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Reflection Convertible Underwire Swimsuit

Philip Friedman; Soft Styling: Mai Tran

There’s nothing basic about this bikini. The sophisticated, solid green has a slimming effect, plus the fun buckle details help shift attention to the great design of the suit itself. The comfortable, wide top straps are fully adjustable, so you can customize your fit.

To buy: $64; swimsuitsforall.com.

Lane Bryant Red Bikini

Philip Friedman; Soft Styling: Mai Tran

Thanks to the full-coverage cut, this bikini has a flirty (but not too revealing) vibe. Tie closures at the back, neck and hips make this suit fully adjustable, so you can customize just the right fit at four different key points,

To buy: Bikini top, $53, and bottoms, $49; lanebryant.com.
Available May 1st. Similar styles available at lanebryant.com.

