Fall Trend: Affordable Plaids
Jodi Henry Earrings
Almond-shaped gold-filled wires can replace your been-there hoops.
To buy: $50, jodihenry.com.
Loft Vest
A chunky wool knit and a faux-fur collar make a sweater-vest fabulous.
To buy: $89.50, loft.com.
Victor by Victor Alfaro Turtleneck
In extra-fine merino wool, it’s the ideal layering piece.
To buy: $36, bonton.com.
Esprit Skirt
Short, yes. But this wool-blend mini becomes office-wearable with tights.
To buy: $69.50, esprit.com for stores.
R. J. Graziano Bracelet
A faux-leather cuff with pyramid studs is the antidote to preppy earnestness.
To buy: $45, 212-685-1248.
Commando Tights
Stock up on these for fall: They’re the ultimate black opaque stockings.
To buy: $34, shopbop.com.
Talbots Necklace
One mixed-media strand of chains, beads, and crystals is an easy way to inject some edge.
To buy: $79, talbots.com.
H&M Blazer
Get that cool-professor vibe with this polyester-blend glen-plaid jacket, complete with faux-suede elbow patches.
To buy: $30, hm.com for stores.
Jones New York Sweater
Cashmere you can actually afford, in a cozy short-sleeve tee.
To buy: $99, 800-289-6229.
Lodis Belt
A flashy buckle can upstage a look. This one is wrapped with leather for appropriate restraint.
To buy: $38, nordstrom.com.
Old Navy Jeans
When you want to look a bit dressier, opt for black skinnies instead of blue ones.
To buy: $29.50, oldnavy.com.
Martine Wester Ring
Can’t splurge on diamonds? A sizable smoky-colored crystal is your next-best friend.
To buy: $26.50, martinewester.com.
Lydell NYC Necklace
A gold-tone double strand that’s classic but not stuffy.
To buy: $68, 212-239-4546.
Coldwater Creek Sweater
Toss a bright silk-and-cotton cardigan over your shoulders for a hit of French-lady je ne sais quoi.
To buy: $70, coldwatercreek.com.
Talbots Shirt
This relaxed band-collar silk blouse exudes easy elegance.
To buy: $60, talbots.com.
Mossimo Bag
Got a wardrobe chock-full of solids? This pulls them all together beautifully.
To buy: $30, target.com for stores.
Talbots Belt
A leopard-print calf-hair belt gives you the fun of an impulse buy, the versatility of a staple.
To buy: $39, talbots.com.
Victoria’s Secret Catalogue Jeans
Thought you’d never wear jeggings? Check out this non-teenybopper version. In three inseam lengths.
To buy: $59.50, victoriassecret.com.
Nine West Flats
Pointy, buckled leather slip-ons provide the polish of heels without the height.
To buy: $79, ninewest.com.
Jones New York Earrings
Hammered hoops adorned with crystals add (subtle) flash to tailored outfits.
To buy: $24, 800-848-8668 for stores.
Scarves.com Wrap
Muted tones and soft silk keep this plaid scarf safely out of collegiate territory.
To buy: $45, scarves.com.
Allison Daniels Design Ring
For a touch of the exotic, try an engraved enamel ring that looks like crocodile skin.
To buy: $68, allisondanieldesigns.com.
Boden Top
Fluttery sleeves make this silk-blend scoop neck sweet.
To buy: $78, bodenusa.com.
Uniqlo Skirt
High-end details (like slightly askew pleats) transform this affordable knee-length wool skirt into something special.
To buy: $40, uniqlo.com for stores.
Liz Palacios at Supplements NY Bracelets
Instead of wearing a uniform stack, mix it up with bangles both thin and wide.
To buy: $23 to $35, 855-290-0091.
BR Monogram Sweater
Swap the cookie-cutter cardigan for this pretty wool blend with a slightly shiny silk placket.
To buy: $89.50, 888-277-8953.
Merona for Target Top
A polyester bow blouse is a ladylike foil for menswear.
To buy: $27, target.com for stores.
Loft Pants
Flared plaid trousers—not just for car salesmen. This smart polyester-blend pair is a deal that you can’t pass up.
To buy: $79.50, loft.com.
White House Black Market Heels
Two-tone suede platforms with crisscrossing straps also have evening-wear potential.
To buy: $60, whbm.com.
Land’s End Dress
This plaid wool find has an elegant sheath silhouette and a respectable knee-length hem. (In other words, you won’t hear any schoolgirl comments.)
To buy: $99.50, landsend.com. To receive this discounted price, enter the code REALSIMPLE, then the pin 9811.
Yochi NY Bracelet
Two intersecting bands create one artful silver-plated bangle.
To buy: $38, 212-947-7826.