One mixed-media strand of chains, beads, and crystals is an easy way to inject some edge.



To buy: $79, talbots.com.

H&M Blazer

Get that cool-professor vibe with this polyester-blend glen-plaid jacket, complete with faux-suede elbow patches.



To buy: $30, hm.com for stores.

Jones New York Sweater

Cashmere you can actually afford, in a cozy short-sleeve tee.



To buy: $99, 800-289-6229.

Lodis Belt

A flashy buckle can upstage a look. This one is wrapped with leather for appropriate restraint.



To buy: $38, nordstrom.com.

Old Navy Jeans

When you want to look a bit dressier, opt for black skinnies instead of blue ones.



To buy: $29.50, oldnavy.com.

Martine Wester Ring

Can’t splurge on diamonds? A sizable smoky-colored crystal is your next-best friend.



To buy: $26.50, martinewester.com.