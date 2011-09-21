Fall Trend: Affordable Plaids

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
Ryan Pfluger
Stylewise, plaid may have a checkered past (think slackers, lumberjacks). But these under-$100 items bring out its refined side.
Jodi Henry Earrings

Ryan Pfluger

Almond-shaped gold-filled wires can replace your been-there hoops.

To buy: $50, jodihenry.com.

Loft Vest

A chunky wool knit and a faux-fur collar make a sweater-vest fabulous.

To buy: $89.50, loft.com.

Victor by Victor Alfaro Turtleneck

In extra-fine merino wool, it’s the ideal layering piece.

To buy: $36, bonton.com.

Esprit Skirt

Short, yes. But this wool-blend mini becomes office-wearable with tights.

To buy: $69.50, esprit.com for stores.

R. J. Graziano Bracelet

A faux-leather cuff with pyramid studs is the antidote to preppy earnestness.

To buy: $45, 212-685-1248.

Commando Tights

Stock up on these for fall: They’re the ultimate black opaque stockings.

To buy: $34, shopbop.com.

Talbots Necklace

Ryan Pfluger

One mixed-media strand of chains, beads, and crystals is an easy way to inject some edge.

To buy: $79, talbots.com.

H&M Blazer

Get that cool-professor vibe with this polyester-blend glen-plaid jacket, complete with faux-suede elbow patches.

To buy: $30, hm.com for stores.

Jones New York Sweater

Cashmere you can actually afford, in a cozy short-sleeve tee.

To buy: $99, 800-289-6229.

Lodis Belt

A flashy buckle can upstage a look. This one is wrapped with leather for appropriate restraint.

To buy: $38, nordstrom.com.

Old Navy Jeans

When you want to look a bit dressier, opt for black skinnies instead of blue ones.

To buy: $29.50, oldnavy.com.

Martine Wester Ring

Can’t splurge on diamonds? A sizable smoky-colored crystal is your next-best friend.

To buy: $26.50, martinewester.com.

Lydell NYC Necklace

Ryan Pfluger

A gold-tone double strand that’s classic but not stuffy.

To buy: $68, 212-239-4546.

Coldwater Creek Sweater

Toss a bright silk-and-cotton cardigan over your shoulders for a hit of French-lady je ne sais quoi.

To buy: $70, coldwatercreek.com.

Talbots Shirt

This relaxed band-collar silk blouse exudes easy elegance.

To buy: $60, talbots.com.

Mossimo Bag

Got a wardrobe chock-full of solids? This pulls them all together beautifully.

To buy: $30, target.com for stores.

Talbots Belt

A leopard-print calf-hair belt gives you the fun of an impulse buy, the versatility of a staple.

To buy: $39, talbots.com.

Victoria’s Secret Catalogue Jeans

Thought you’d never wear jeggings? Check out this non-teenybopper version. In three inseam lengths.

To buy: $59.50, victoriassecret.com.

Nine West Flats

Pointy, buckled leather slip-ons provide the polish of heels without the height.

To buy: $79, ninewest.com.

Jones New York Earrings

Ryan Pfluger

Hammered hoops adorned with crystals add (subtle) flash to tailored outfits.

To buy: $24, 800-848-8668 for stores.

Scarves.com Wrap

Muted tones and soft silk keep this plaid scarf safely out of collegiate territory.

To buy: $45, scarves.com.

Allison Daniels Design Ring

For a touch of the exotic, try an engraved enamel ring that looks like crocodile skin.

To buy: $68, allisondanieldesigns.com.

Boden Top

Fluttery sleeves make this silk-blend scoop neck sweet.

To buy: $78, bodenusa.com.

Uniqlo Skirt

High-end details (like slightly askew pleats) transform this affordable knee-length wool skirt into something special.

To buy: $40, uniqlo.com for stores.

Liz Palacios at Supplements NY Bracelets

Instead of wearing a uniform stack, mix it up with bangles both thin and wide.

To buy: $23 to $35, 855-290-0091.

BR Monogram Sweater

Ryan Pfluger

Swap the cookie-cutter cardigan for this pretty wool blend with a slightly shiny silk placket.

To buy: $89.50, 888-277-8953.

Merona for Target Top

A polyester bow blouse is a ladylike foil for menswear.

To buy: $27, target.com for stores.

Loft Pants

Flared plaid trousers—not just for car salesmen. This smart polyester-blend pair is a deal that you can’t pass up.

To buy: $79.50, loft.com.

White House Black Market Heels

Two-tone suede platforms with crisscrossing straps also have evening-wear potential.

To buy: $60, whbm.com.

Land’s End Dress

Ryan Pfluger

This plaid wool find has an elegant sheath silhouette and a respectable knee-length hem. (In other words, you won’t hear any schoolgirl comments.)

To buy: $99.50, landsend.com. To receive this discounted price, enter the code REALSIMPLE, then the pin 9811.

Yochi NY Bracelet

Two intersecting bands create one artful silver-plated bangle.

To buy: $38, 212-947-7826.

