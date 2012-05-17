Summery Pastel Clothing

Pink and seafoam may sound like a match straight out of Nana’s cruise wear, but it looks far from granny when done right. The trick? Choose edgy shapes (peasant top, skinny jeans) with a touch of sparkle (the blouse’s flecks of gold).



To buy: 2b.Rych silk top, $298, The Bee, 732-714-1444. French Connection jeans, $128, Simply Meg’s, 336-272-2555. By Boe earrings. Anna Pellissari ring.