Summery Pastel Clothing
Minty Fresh
Even a pastel necklace can make a big splash. Just layer it over something white, like this gauzy midcalf-length dress.
To buy: Gemma Redux necklace of gold plate and amazonite, $330, gemmaredux.com. W118 by Walter Baker polyester dress, $158, macys.com for stores.
Blush With Greatness
In flowy head-to-toe pleats, a muted tone can speak volumes. The jewelry’s shell pink stones strike a complementary note.
To buy: BCBGMaxAzria polyester dress. Nina Nguyen gold-plated druzy earrings, $345, maxandchloe.com. Alexandra Beth Designs gold-plated drusy necklace, $148, alexandrabeth.com. Kara Ross resin-and-drusy ring, $125, kararossny.com. Alexis Bittar bracelet.
Prima Ballerina
Although universally flattering, ballet pink can seem a little schoolgirlish. A sleek draped dress without fussy frills prevents that. Come fall, layer it with gray knits.
To buy: Strenesse Gabriele Strehle cotton dress, $840, Anik, 212-861-9840. Isharya earrings. Alexis Bittar bracelets.
My Blue Heaven
Sweet dreams are made of this: a nonclingy maxi that’s nightgown-comfortable but polished enough to wear anywhere, thanks to the flirty (and tummy-hiding) ruffle.
To buy: BCBGeneration rayon dress, $138, bcbgeneration.com. R.J. Graziano necklace.
Glisten Up
To ensure that powdery pastels—like these midthigh-length shorts in robin’s-egg blue—stay on the sophisticated side, pair them with toned-down metallics, such as a shimmery taupe tank.
To buy: W118 by Walter Baker cotton-blend top, $158, macys.com for stores. Degen x Cat Hunt linen-and-cotton shorts. Jessica Ricci earrings. Aldo necklace. Lizzy Couture bangles. Jessica Ricci ring.
Featherweight Class
Keep pale, gossamer fabrics grounded by adding some visual heft, as with this striking statement necklace and the strap-happy heels.
To buy: Tocca silk top, $140, tocca.com. Corey Lynn Calter polyester skirt, $136, coreylynncalter.com for stores. Kara Ross necklace. Charles David leather sandals, $230, 310-659-7110. Elizabeth and James ring.
A Delicate Balance
Pink and seafoam may sound like a match straight out of Nana’s cruise wear, but it looks far from granny when done right. The trick? Choose edgy shapes (peasant top, skinny jeans) with a touch of sparkle (the blouse’s flecks of gold).
To buy: 2b.Rych silk top, $298, The Bee, 732-714-1444. French Connection jeans, $128, Simply Meg’s, 336-272-2555. By Boe earrings. Anna Pellissari ring.
Au Naturel
Dust off your connotations of dusty rose. The soft shade got a bad rap in the 80s, but today it looks altogether new in diaphanous fabrics and is as wearable as a neutral. Try it with brown, gray, or denim.
To buy: French Connection silk top, $168, Bloomingdale’s, 866-593-2540 for stores. Julie Collection earrings. Anna Pellissari ring.