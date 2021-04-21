Triangle Bralette Re:Play
This Instagram-Famous Underwear Brand Now Sells Ultra-Comfy Bralettes—and They're Already Selling Out
You’re going to want one in every color.
In a post-2020 world, there’s no time for uncomfortable bras. Actually, I don’t remember the last time I wore one with wires or unnecessary pads. That’s just one of the reasons I was so excited to find out that Instagram-famous undergarments brand Parade expanded its offerings to include bralettes. After taking its edgeless panties for a spin earlier this year, I jumped at the chance to test out the new bras, and (spoiler alert!) they did not disappoint.
Parade, helmed by 23-year-old CEO Cami Tellez, spent two years developing the brand’s bralettes with the help of models and more than 100 Parade customers who provided feedback on fit, coverage, and support. To give you an idea of how much thought went into the bras before they were ready for the public, Parade claims to have tested the products five times more than the industry standard.
The result is a line featuring two styles—a triangle shape and a scoop neck—in sizes XS to 3XL. The bras are made with soft fabric sourced from recycled nylon and spandex and have a lightweight band designed to fit comfortably on your torso. Both styles are available in Parade’s signature saturated hues, including a bright orange called Spritz, a bold pink dubbed Blush, and an olive green named Martini. There are also a few limited edition colors, like Cobbler pink, and Banana Split yellow, which are sure to go fast.
I tried the scoop style in a size large (I usually wear 36D in standard bras) and found that it seamlessly lies underneath my T-shirts, doesn’t pinch my skin, and provides just enough support to make me feel put-together. And unlike some other bralettes, this one has adjustable straps and a clasp on the back of the band for a customizable fit. The best part, though, is how cooling the smooth fabric feels thanks to the recycled nylon and 100 percent cotton lining. With sticky summer weather just a few weeks away, I know I’ll be turning to this comfy bralette to keep me cool, dry, and supported.
Some colors are already selling out in certain sizes, so click quickly to order one before your favorite style is gone. Check out all of the options at Parade now.