This Editor-Loved Bedding Brand Just Launched Its Coziest Sleepwear Yet

If you're tuned into the world of homeware, you've likely heard of Parachute—a brand that's best known for its deliciously soft sheets, duvet covers, and quilts. While the editor-loved home and lifestyle retailer has some of the most luxurious bedding on the market, you can also shop high-quality bath essentials, furniture, kitchen accessories, and more, too. And its latest launch features a new sleepwear collection in one of its most popular fabrics.

The Cloud Cotton Sleepwear Collection is an extension of the brand's best-selling robe and includes a sleep shirt, tee, pants, and dress made from 100 percent Turkish cotton gauze. The fan-favorite cloud cotton fabric is also available in the brand's quilts, shams, duvet sets, and table linens, but now you can wear the light and airy material as you sleep. Each piece in the collection includes two-ply cotton gauze that's Global Organic Textile Standard and Oeko-Tex certified, meaning the fabrics are truly organic and free of harsh chemicals and dyes.

Each item is designed with a relaxed fit that's slightly oversized to help you feel cozy yet unrestricted as you sleep. Take the button-down shirt for example—it features a drop shoulder, chest pocket, relaxed collar, and side hem slits for a casual yet elevated look. The short-sleeve tee is similarly roomy with its drop shoulder, boxy fit, and boat neckline.

If you're buying the shirts, you may as well check out the matching pants, too. Made with a relaxed fit, an elastic waistband, and two front pockets, these pants are ideal for everyday lounging and sleeping. The brand recommends sizing up to achieve an oversized fit. Looking for an effortless one-step pajama fit that's perfect for the transitional moments from summer to fall? Consider the cloud cotton dress that includes henley buttons, a high-low hemline, and a comfortable yet flattering ¾ sleeve.

Each piece in the collection is machine washable for easy care. The sizes range from XS to 3XL, and you can choose from three naturally dyed colors: clover, bone, and dusk (a mauve-pink, cream, and dark blue).

Whether you're prepping for colder weather or simply upgrading your loungewear wardrobe, head to Parachute to shop its newest sleepwear line that's light, airy, and oh-so soft. Prices start at $69.

